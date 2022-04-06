Mexico seeks to save the vaquita from extinction | Environment – Environment – Life

A ship, planes and interceptor boats remain deployed in the Upper Gulf of California (northern Mexico) with one objective: save the vaquita marina, a rare mammal of which only a few individuals remain, from extinction.

The most recent maneuvers by the Mexican Navy and the environmental organization Sea Shepherd in “Operation Miracle”, launched in 2015, try to prevent the little cow fall into the nets of illegal fishermen who go after the totoaba, a coveted fish that is also at risk of disappearing.

The military stepped up surveillance in January in the Sea of ​​Cortez, where the vaquita is endemic, amid criticism from the United States that Mexico is doing little to protect what is considered the world’s rarest and most endangered marine mammal.

The display also came after researchers sighted eight specimens between October and November last. It is estimated that there are up to twenty individuals left, according to Sea Shepherd. Now, the sailors and members of the NGO monitor the area all day, looking for illegal nets and preventing fishermen from approaching the “zero tolerance zone”, where the vaquita lives and marked with yellow buoys.

During a tour with journalists in which AFP participated, the Navy said that it has recovered 70 nets so far this year, compared to 172 for all of 2021. “The efforts that we have seen specifically in the last three or four months mean that the vaquita has the best chance (to survive) that it has had in decades,” Chuck Lindsey, Sea Shepherd’s executive director, told AFP. “We see a dramatic reduction in illegal fishing nets in the water,” he added.

The smallest cetacean – which counts the actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its most famous defenders – reaches a maximum length of 1.5 meters and a weight of 50 kilos. Its scientific name is P.hocoena sinus and it is easily recognizable by the dark circles that surround its eyes and mouth, which is why it is also called the “panda of the sea”.

Its population fell drastically because the specimens were stuck during the illegal fishing of totoaba, whose swim bladder is sold for up to 8,000 dollars per kilo in China, where it is consumed for its supposed medicinal properties.

Since 1996 the vaquita has been considered an endangered species, and in 2019 UNESCO added the Gulf of California to its list of World Heritage in Danger due to the risk of extinction of the species.

“They ignore them”

Mexican sailors and officials monitor from dawn that fishermen have authorizations to capture permitted species. After the tasks to catch corvinas, they check their nets. Workers say they avoid fishing totoaba and applaud measures to protect the vaquita, but some say the reviews miss key points.

“What they should check is beyond the boardwalk, there are many pangas (vessels) that do not have permission,” Roberto López told the press during an inspection. “Every day they check us,” adds López, indicating that there are fishermen who “do not pay attention” to the authorities. Officials also scour the beaches for nets thrown up by the sea, including two recovered after becoming entangled in stones, AFP noted.

diplomatic pressure

Saving the vaquita has also become a diplomatic issue. In February, the United States invoked the T-MEC trade agreement and requested consultations, considering that Mexico is not fulfilling its commitments to protect the mammal.

It is the first time that a government has invoked environmental provisions of the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, in force since July 2020. A lack of understanding could lead to imposing tariffs, although US officials have said that is still premature. In response to these concerns, the Mexican Ministry of Economy announced that it would coordinate protection measures within the framework of the T-MEC.

Already last August, Leonardo DiCaprio, who supports the efforts of Sea Shepherd, accused the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of abandoning the species.for which he had interceded in 2017. However, the authorities now guarantee non-stop protection.

“The work that the Navy has done, as in other places, is to protect the environment. Our participation here in the area is every day,” Admiral Luis Javier Robinson told AFP.

AFP

