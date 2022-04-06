Meryl Streep regrets not going further in an performance: “I couldn’t help but wish I was more beautiful”

Meryl Streep gives one brilliant performance after another, but she’s not immune to criticizing her own work. She has high standards for herself, but she sometimes wishes she could have pushed the envelope a bit more. Streep felt that her performance in The French Lieutenant’s Wife It could have gone further in some respects. Here’s a look at what he regrets as he looks back on this particular job.

Meryl Streep played Sarah and Anna in ‘The French Lieutenant’s Wife’

The French Lieutenant’s Wife explore the framework of a story within a story. Streep plays Anna, an actress who works alongside Mike (Jeremy Irons) in a period piece about the forbidden love between her characters Sarah and Charles. Each of the actors has their own serious relationships, but their on-screen chemistry seeps into their real-life interactions.

The off-camera love story puts Anna and Mike in a tough spot as they try to maintain their level of professionalism in their work. However, they must come to terms with the facts of his infidelity that could turn their entire worlds upside down. There is more at stake than just their roles.

Meryl Streep Regrets Not Doing Enough in ‘The French Lieutenant’s Wife’

erin carlson Queen Mary Check out Streep’s performance in The French Lieutenant’s Wife. Looking back, the actor doesn’t think he’s gone far enough and regrets that he didn’t push the limits.

“I didn’t feel like I was living it,” Streep said. “You always want to do something better after the fact. I couldn’t help but wish I was more beautiful.”

Streep examines both her performance and the film itself, desperately wishing she could have made the role even more her own.

“There comes a point where you have to look good, especially in movies,” Streep said. “In Victorian literature, passion, an illicit feeling, was always represented by darkness. I’m so blonde that dark hair makes me look like an old fish, so I went for auburn hair. I really wish I was the kind of actress who could have stood there and said it all.”

The actress showed that she could offer more than sex appeal

Streep often felt self-conscious about her performances compared to her peers. Other actors, like Jessica Lange, had a lot of “sex appeal.” As a result, they landed a variety of roles that many filmmakers did not consider Streep for. However, she proved that she could do more than provide sex appeal. She is something of a chameleon, as she has the ability to slip in and out of very complicated roles.

It’s clear that the Oscars thought Streep gave an excellent performance in The French Lieutenant’s Wife, as it earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. However, she lost to Katharine Hepburn in in the golden pond. Additionally, the film garnered four other Oscar nominations, but didn’t take home a single trophy.

