Meet Zahara Jolie Pitt’s mother and this is what she thinks about Angelina Jolie

The sons of Angelina Jolie They have captured everyone’s attention despite not having a presence on social networks because they are usually very close to the actress. All of them have become charming young people with a great future, making it clear that they always carry Jolie’s teachings with them.

And although it is perhaps more common to hear of Shiloh, his sister Zahara is starting to make headlines with her exploits in the world of fashion and activism.

Zahara born in Ethiopia but was abandoned by her biological mother due to developing health problems as a child. Angelina and Brad adopted her when she was six months old in 2005.

The circumstances Regarding his biological mother, they are difficult because there is a discussion about whether he really wants to live with her at some point or if he has not been allowed contact.

In a interview with American journalist Ann Curry in Namibia in 2009, Angelina Jolie said her daughter’s biological mother had died of AIDS. Speaking about the importance of financing education in less economically developed countries, he commented: “Mother [de Zahara] she died of AIDS, so they would not have had the funds to send her to school.”

But in 2017, a Daily Mail online exclusive claimed to have interviewed Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, who claims to be his biological mother.

She assured the British newspaper that he had given Zahara up for adoption because she was conceived through rape. and I add:

“Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. He has been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”

Poverty-stricken Mentewab Dawit Lebiso told the Daily Mail that she was desperate to be a part of her daughter’s life, who was then 12 years oldand asked Jolie to get the custody, taking advantage of the bitter separation of Jolie and Pitt.

She dreams of one day meeting the girl she abandoned as a baby, but said she would settle for the chance to simply hear her voice.

‘I just want her to know that I’m alive and here and I look forward to talking to her. I don’t want my daughter back, I just want to be in touch with her and being able to call her and talk to her,” Mentewab said.

The life that Zahara Jolie Pitt would have lived in Ethiopia is far removed from the luxury of Los Angeles and life with the Hollywood star. Her biological mother, according to that report, continues to live in desperate poverty.

For him International Women’s Day 2021, Jolie wrote an article for the magazine Time about how she was proud of her daughters’ resilience and strength. She shared:

“I’ve spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my older daughter, and days ago I watched her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery.” And it is that in a public appearance, Shiloh, Zahara’s sister, was seen with crutches in early March of that year, which led many to think that she was the “younger sister” to which Jolie referred.