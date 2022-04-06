Marlon Brando would turn 98: Hollywood’s greatest talent, declared bisexual and a lonely death

The thousand faces of Marlon Brando, the great actor of the 20th century

The house at 31 West, 27th Street, 3rd Floor, between Broadway and 6th Avenue – the theatrical heart of New York – was actually a temple. Stella Adler taught acting there., tutor to some of the biggest on the big screen. One day a 19-year-old boy came to his doorstep. He knocked on the door and the answer was not what he expected. Perhaps because of his homeless appearance – worn pants, sneakers that had seen better days and a haughty look – the teacher almost prevented him from entering.

It was the spring of 1943, in Europe, American troops were dying and killing against the Third Reich, and before closing the door in the boy’s face, Adler asked his name. Eyes that weren’t easy to forget bored into his, and he heard a dry “Marlon Brando.”

And the door opened.

Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951

The first two weeks passed with more routine than sorrow, much less glory. But in the third one, when Stella told the students to act like chickens threatened by a bomb, and they all started running, frantic and cackling, around the room… Marlon took refuge in a corner… and laid an egg! Faced with despair and possible death… he decided to save the species.

For Stella it was enough. Many years later, a famous Brando, unique, born holy monster, said in an interview:

“Stella taught me everything I know.

And she replied in another:

“I didn’t teach him anything. I only opened the doors of feeling and experience for him. After that, she didn’t need me anymore…

Patricia Boswort of the New York Times and Vanity Fair said that his sexual magnetism was so great that “it makes him irresistible in the eyes of anyone: woman, man, animal…”

Born on April 3, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, he was fatally Marlon Brando junior, because Marlon Brando senior was his father, a bad guy: domineering, braggart, angry, disdainful, insatiable ladies’ man, he never recognized his son’s genius.

As for his mother, Dorothy Pennebaker, blonde, very beautiful, second-class actress, alcoholic and mistreated by every man who approached her, she did not balance the many: her son came to rescue her, drunk and naked, from a seedy bar…

Ergo, the only salvation was forward flight. And the leak stopped on the boards. As it should be written in the Bible, and it is in the most ancient and profound Greece: “In the beginning was the theater”…

Marlon Brando as in The Rat’s Nest, 1954

After some initiatory and forgettable roles, that rebel expelled from several schools and a military academy achieved, in 1944, two impacts: I remember Mamaand candidanothing less than the signature of George Bernard Shaw. And almost out of cardboard, his work in a small construction site, Truckline Cafe, unleashed strong winds of admiration. Pauline Kael, a more than respectable critic, wrote: “His performance of him was so realistic that I thought the actor had a real seizure onstage.”

But it was still missing, and it came soon, the night of epiphany. tennessee williamsthe author of immortal pieces such as The Crystal Menagerie, summer and smoke, The cat on the hot tin roof… started looking for a leading man for A Streetcar Named Desire, perhaps his most savage, seductive, pathetic text. The action required a vulgar, rough, sometimes brutal worker, whose surname was Kowalski, who lived with his wife, Stella – what a synchronicity: the name of his teacher – in the poor apartment of a tenement, and the drama that unleashes a third character: Blanche Dubois, Stella’s sister…

Of course, and even against his will –”I hated Kowalski, it has nothing to do with me. He is a beast, and I am a sensitive man”–, A Streetcar Named Desire broke records at the Broadway box office, and went on to the movies with no less fury, directed by Elijah Kazanalso Marlon’s teacher at the famous Actors Studio… According to Williams, “Brando and I walked down the beach to talk about his role in the movie, but we didn’t exchange a word. I was speechless, because that man was the most beautiful in the Universe.”

Anna Kashfi, Movita Castaneda and Tarita Teriipia, his three wives

Beauty that, against all odds, grew up as a result of an accident. During a break in filming, Marlon and a group of technicians played sleight of hand, jokingly exchanging punches, a fist smashed against the protagonist’s perfect nose, and broke his septum. There was no way to fix it -the plastic surgeon did not advise it-, and since then that curvature, that aquiline touch, that minimum (and maximum) anomaly turned his face into something more robust, disturbing, fierce…

I’m not exaggerating Patricia Bosworththe New York Times and Vanity Fairwhen he wrote “… an actor whose sexual magnetism, his melancholic egocentrism and his childish features (his house is full of toy trains, turtles, raccoons), make him irresistible in the eyes of anyone: woman, man, animal…”.

Brando and Mexican actress Kathy Jurado Twitter/@adrianruizv

And the rest was not silence, like the final line of Hamlet. The rest was Comet Brando orbiting its planet. It was the cinema. They were the forty films of his since The men1950, in the role of a war cripple, until TheScore, 2001. But with hits carved in marble. Colonel Kurtz of apocalypse now. The father of Superman: four million dollars for five minutes on screen in 1978! The desolate and itinerant character of last tango in parisfamous for a sexual scene and three words, but heartbreaking and wrapped in the sax of Gato Barbieri… Beaten mercilessly in two fictions: the human pack and Rathole. Unfolded to the limit: Julius Caesar and Long live Zapata! And the great icon, achieved by force of genius and with just two cotton balls in his mouth to enlarge his cheeks…

Greats like James Dean, Paul Newman, Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro admit that it influenced them more than long acting classes: no less, coming from super stars not famous for their humility…

Three wives and sixteen children also define his pendulum life. Married to Anna Kashfi (1957 to 1959), Movita Castaneda (1960 to 1962) and Tarita Teriipia (1962 to 1972), he never denied that “I like all women: pretty, ugly, fat, skinny…, and like most men, I had homosexual relationships and I’m not ashamed. Deep down I feel ambiguous. Sex lacks precision. Paradoxically, sex is asexual.”

Three great roles: “Apocalypsis Now”, “Viva Zapata!” and “Superman”

In 1947 he acted with Tallulah Bankhead, a great Broadway star, but the relationship was rocky: she accused him of chewing garlic before the love scenes… and he was fired.

It mattered little to him. Because he made up for the collection of “ugly-skinny-fat” (so he put it) by sleeping Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly… and Jackie, JFK’s widow, before he climbed Aristotle Socrates’s colossal Christina Onassis, as Charles de Gaulle predicted after meeting her:

“She’s an interesting woman… but she’s going to end up on an oil tanker’s yacht.

And no luxuries that the hero of Rathole: He was able to spend a night with Sophia Loren, perhaps the most desired and sensual woman in the world, but she fled… “because her breath was worse than that of a dinosaur”. And another night with Liz Taylor… “but her ass was too small.”

As for his confessed gay side, he slipped confessions and names: Cary Grant, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Laurence Olivier… “the same as wallowing with four or five women at the same time. A debauchery that began when I was four years old, when my Nanny and I slept naked, and I secretly loved her…until she got married and left my home. I swear I spent much of my life trying to find her.”

The irascible Brando of the ’70s: Ron Galella, a papparazzi who had five teeth blown out with a punch, faced him again with a football helmet to protect himself Photo: @JotDownSpain

But his addiction to women was no greater than his wild need to eat at all times and whatever he found in his path. While she was filming was able to lose up to twenty kilos with almost criminal dietsbut when he was 40 years old, that oiled and automatic mechanism fell to pieces… and he weighed 117 kilos: a huge stumbling block for his sexual life…

He died on the first day of July 2004. He was 80 years old. Some time ago she had broken the chain that closed his refrigerator.

His last years were spent wandering between his Japanese-style house in Los Angeles and his private island in Polynesia, he ended up despising his trade except if he was paid astronomical figures. From few friends, he only had a soft spot for Johnny Depp, Oprah Winfrey… and the quirky boxing promoter Don King. His two Golden Globes, then two Oscars for The Godfather and Rathole, plus a collection of medals and diplomas, perhaps did not make up for the tragedy of 1995: his daughter Cheyenne hanged herself in her home in Tahiti after her brother Christian – Brando’s favorite, and drug addict – murdered her boyfriend. to prevent him from hitting her. Brando’s millions poured out on top lawyers didn’t save him from jail…

Obese towards the end of his life and traversed by tragedy: the suicide of his daughter Cheyenne and the imprisonment of his favorite, Christian, for murdering his sister’s boyfriend to prevent him from beating her

He left no legacy, except for a mediocre autobiography. But in Tokyo and in 1956, that feather and that southern moccasin snake tongue called Truman Capote interviewed him for hours during the filming of Sayonara. The interview, as long as it was brilliant, was published in the famous magazine The New Yorker. Brando spent most of the time lying on the floor and drinking hectoliters of vodka. The meeting was titled The Duke in his Domain. According to Capote -and Arthur Miller agreed-, “he was not very intelligent”.

For some reason (or more than one), Brando exploded after reading the last line:

“I’m going to kill that little son of a bitch!” I’m going to hit him with a wet noodle!

in the delicious book Dogs bark (Emecé, 1975), that interview has 35 pages of small typography, and a famous ending: “I had already done more than ten blocks when one of the hundred alleys took me to familiar land. It was then that I saw Brando. From twenty meters tall, with a head as big as that of the largest Buddha, there it was, in comic colored paper, on a movie poster announcing The August Moon Teahouse. Quite Buddha-like was her pose too, for she was squatting and there was a serene smile on her face that shone in the rain and in the light of a street lamp. A deity, yes. But more than that, really, just a young man sitting on a pile of candy.”

(A version of this note was published in February 2018)

