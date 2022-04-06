Mark Wahlberg trades weights and muscles for lots of fatty food

Mark Wahlberg He is known for his impressive physical routine and action roles, however for his most recent project he undertook a physical transformation and a personal search.

“It’s an unusual role,” says the 50-year-old actor who had to trade weights for food to star. “Father Stu’s Miracle”.

“It’s also an obvious choice if you know me and my personal journey. If you know what I try to do as I get older and try to find things with more meaning and purpose,” he told AFP.

“Father Stu’s Miracle” follows the life of Father Stuart Long, an aspiring professional boxer who experienced several personal transformations in his life. Long hung up his gloves after an injury and moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

In the film, as Long looks for his opportunity, he works in a supermarket to pay the bills, and it is there that he meets Carmen (played by Mexican-American Teresa Ruiz), whose heart he tries to win by going to her church.

But Long finds another kind of love, one moved by faith in God, and decides to become a priest despite the skepticism of his parents, played by Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver and Mel Gibson.

It is when his tour takes another turn, when he is diagnosed with a degenerative disease that undermines his body.

Wahlberg had to embrace a diet high in protein, carbohydrates and sodium to interpret Long’s last phase.

“Huge steaks, baked potatoes, a dozen eggs every morning, a dozen bacon bits, two bowls of rice, a glass of olive oil,” recounts the actor.

“A lot of protein for the first two weeks. The next two weeks I ate a lot of starch, and the last two weeks a lot of sodium to get the bloated effect. It wasn’t fun at all.”

Wahlberg, who also produced the film, says the challenge was also personal.

“I always felt that there was a reason. (…) This is for the highest good of God and therefore, to do this, I embraced the opportunity to use my talents and gifts for this purpose,” he said.

Wahlberg is so associated with action roles that he even impressed some of the cast.

“I thought he was kind of a thug, because he’s always played those kinds of roles,” Jacki Weaver said of the actor who recently starred in “Uncharted: Off the Map” opposite Tom Holland.

“But he is a wonderful person,” he added.

The film will be released in the United States before Easter. In addition to its religious theme, “The Miracle of Father Stu” also talks about family and kindness.

For Teresa Ruiz, known for playing Isabella Bautista in “Narcos: Mexico,” it was important to develop this in her character.

Carmen “is very kind and very generous, and her faith is deeply rooted,” Ruiz said in the conversation with AFP.

“It’s something I’ve seen in my community. It’s something I’ve seen in my mother, so I enjoyed being able to perform this for a global audience.”

The 33-year-old actress also highlighted the opportunity to work with a cast from another generation, which includes, in addition to Weaver and Gibson, Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”).

“My trailer was next to Mel’s [Gibson]. She sometimes she heard him getting ready. That is very important to me as a young actress, to see how the most experienced actors work.”

