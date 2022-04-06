Mark Wahlberg Has Been Getting To Know His Daughter’s Boyfriend, And He Shared Some Honest Thoughts About The Young Man

It’s normal to wonder what your girlfriend’s father thinks of you. Well, imagine dating a young woman whose father is none other than the Academy Award nominee and fitness guru Mark Wahlberg! Mark Wahlberg’s 18-year-old daughter, Ella Rae, has been dating her boyfriend, James, for the past year. The actor talked about what it was like to meet the couple and also shared details of the time they spent together.

The dead people star made a guest appearance on the ellen show and revealed to the audience exactly what he thinks of James. Fortunately for Ella Rae, Mark Wahlberg has given the young couple the stamp of approval! The actor revealed that as long as her daughter is with a nice guy who treats her well, that’s all he could want in her daughter’s boyfriend. In fact, he admitted that James may be more afraid of Ella Rae than he is.

I think he’s more afraid of my daughter than of me. I pray more for him than for her in that relationship. But they are perfect for each other, and he couldn’t be sweeter. I realized from the start that it’s inevitable [that she’ll be dating]. And as long as she is someone who is kind and treats her well, and someone she can trust and respect. We have a great relationship. He is fantastic. I hope she can keep it.

This would not be the first time that a man would seek the approval of the daughter of a major celebrity. family fights Steve Harvey had a rather vague and nervous answer about whether approve of Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter . I guess there comes a time, though, even for a celebrity, where you have to let your daughter have a love life.

This you star also revealed in the ellen show that has been exercising with her daughter’s boyfriend to acquire some masculine bond. Mark Wahlberg shared that because he contracted COVID at Christmas, James ended up being the man of the house as his entire family went on vacation without him. But there are no hard feelings because when they all came back, James and Wahlberg worked out together and did other things to strengthen the male bond.

He went on vacation. So now, he’s like the man of the house. I’m stuck and I’m like, ‘Wait a second.’ This guy slipped in, and I’m out. But he actually came back after we all flew out from vacation. And he stayed for about another week, and we worked out, we did a lot of things together. He is a very good influence on her. …He’s such a sweet guy, and he just wanted to work out. He has many interests that we have in common. So I’m just trying to help you where I can.

In addition to being a not-so-threatening father and fitness mentor to James, Wahlberg had a recent meeting with his former co-star Lucacris, sparking speculation about a max payne tracing. Mark Wahlberg has also been pushing for the superhero movie The six billion dollar man to come to fruition. Whether Mark Wahlberg is hitting the gym or a theater/streaming service near you, we haven’t seen the last of him and you haven’t seen the last of his daughter’s boyfriend either!