Mark Wahlberg Has Been Getting To Know His Daughter’s Boyfriend, And He Shared Some Honest Thoughts About The Young Man

It’s normal to wonder what your girlfriend’s father thinks of you. Well, imagine dating a young woman whose father is none other than the Academy Award nominee and fitness guru Mark Wahlberg! Mark Wahlberg’s 18-year-old daughter, Ella Rae, has been dating her boyfriend, James, for the past year. The actor talked about what it was like to meet the couple and also shared details of the time they spent together.

The dead people star made a guest appearance on the ellen show and revealed to the audience exactly what he thinks of James. Fortunately for Ella Rae, Mark Wahlberg has given the young couple the stamp of approval! The actor revealed that as long as her daughter is with a nice guy who treats her well, that’s all he could want in her daughter’s boyfriend. In fact, he admitted that James may be more afraid of Ella Rae than he is.

I think he’s more afraid of my daughter than of me. I pray more for him than for her in that relationship. But they are perfect for each other, and he couldn’t be sweeter. I realized from the start that it’s inevitable [that she’ll be dating]. And as long as she is someone who is kind and treats her well, and someone she can trust and respect. We have a great relationship. He is fantastic. I hope she can keep it.

