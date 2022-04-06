Mads Mikkelsen vs. Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: Who is better Grindelwald? – Movie News

The critics agree with the work of the ‘Hannibal’ actor in the third installment of the ‘Harry Potter’ prequel saga.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets continues the story of the Harry Potter prequel saga after The Crimes of Grindelwald. The names of the two characters that star in the titles of the second and third installments of the franchise are key to the outcome of the story. Jude Law is in charge of giving life to the future director of hogwarts. As for the actor who plays the villain of the story, there has been an important change. Johnny Depp was originally chosen to get into the skin of the dark magician, but his trial against the tabloid The Sun for defamation he made me leave the saga at the request of Warner Bros. The study found in Mads Mikkelsen his substitute and the actor of Hannibal debuts as Grindelwald in Dumbledore’s Secrets.

The first reactions to Mikkelsen’s work have already appeared on the Internet and critics agree. Who is better Grindelwald? we tell you.

“Mikkelsen slips into the role of Grindelwald so effortlessly that it’s easy to forget Depp has ever played the part”pointed out Kristen Acuna of Insider. The reactions to Mikkelsen’s work are very similar to this, as there is unanimity regarding the success of choosing the actor as a substitute for Depp.

“With Depp, I couldn’t understand why anyone would follow a wizard who, comically, seems like just another odd invention in the collection of eccentric characters the actor has played over the years”adds Acuna, who highlights Mikkelsen’s “charisma” as the character.

Another critique, that of Peter Bradshaw of Guardian, notes that Mikkelsen “offers a more subtle and insidious performance than Depp’s.” robbie cullen from The Telegraphon the other hand, goes further and affirms that the actor of Another round “They should have signed him from the beginning” instead of Depp.

Lastly, Kevin Maher of The Times of London points out that Mikkelsen “it is a blessing for the saga” and Brian Truitt of USAToday stresses that “Mikkelsen seems more dangerous” than Depp’s version.

THE DEPARTURE OF JOHNNY DEPP

Depp, who debuted as Grindelwald at the end of Fantastic beasts and where to find them and repeated in The Crimes of Grindelwald, left the saga when the third installment was already in production. Specifically, the interpreter shot a scene before saying goodbye to the franchise.

The studio asked Depp to leave his role after losing the defamation trial against the tabloid The Sun. The actor denounced the media for calling him “wife beater” after his ex-wife Amber Heard made public some images in which he appears with blows to the face and affirmed that he suffered mistreatment by Depp. The judgment of the trial established that what she wrote The Sun was “substantially true”.

After the departure of the actor, the studio began looking for a replacement and found it in Mikkelsen. “It has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I want to do.. At the same time, I have to make it mine, but we also have to find some links [con la versión previa del personaje] and bridges so that it doesn’t seem completely detached from what he managed to do so wonderfully. He also stressed that trying to copy what his predecessor did would be collective suicide.”

As for the reason for accepting the role of Grindelwald, Mikkelsen recounted: “They called me and obviously they were in a hurry. I loved the script and said yes. I knew it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s what happens from time to time”.

This Friday, April 8, fans will be able to see Mikkelsen’s debut as Grindelwald. On these lines, you can whet your appetite with the trailer for the third installment of the saga.

