Luis Fonsi: This is how Luis Fonsi lived, live, Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars

A.M Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 09:10



The most controversial Oscar gala in recent years continues to give a lot to talk about. Yesterday, Luis Fonsi visited ‘El Hormiguero’ to present his new album, ‘Ley de Gravidad’, and Pablo Motos took advantage of the singer’s closeness to Will Smith and his participation in the awards to ask him about how he experienced the famous slap to Chris Rock.

First of all, Fonsi condemned all kinds of violent acts, but called for a truce for Will Smith. “You don’t have to cancel (discredit) the guy.” Will Smith himself announced his departure from the Academy and is waiting to see if they withdraw the Oscar he won on March 28 for his role in ‘The Williams Sisters’.

The Colombian artist was present at the Oscar gala last week. The slap came when he finished his performance. Fonsi was heading to the dressing rooms to change and suddenly witnessed a lot of movement in the corridors. At first, the singer did not give it much importance, but he took out his cell phone and checked what the hustle was due to. “In the end, the slap I saw on the way on the phone and I didn’t understand what happened until I heard what he said. He was wrong, violence leads nowhere but now; It’s a mistake and you don’t have to cancel the guy. I’ve screwed up a thousand times », he expressed.

And to further emphasize his defense message to Will Smith, he alluded to the presenter’s friendship with the actor. “Just like you, I know Will and he strikes me as an amazing human being.”