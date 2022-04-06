Luis Colombo, from Vin Diesel’s failed Hannibal in Alicante to Jess Franco’s wild shoots

Related news

A hundred-page draft for a self-help book for young filmmakers has been transformed into an interview that traces the life of cameraman Luis Colombo. And from Jess Franco’s wild shoots to Vin Diesel’s tests to shoot Hannibal in Alicante, the road is long.

On Luis Colombo inside Martín Sanz’s questions outline the life of a professional who “It is living history of the Alicante audiovisual“, as the journalist sums it up. “He is a magnificent cameraman and has a graphic archive that is outrageous because it is perhaps the best archive in Alicante,” he says.

Its collection portrays the different stages of film production in Spain. And as if he were a master of low budgets in the style of Roger Corman and his biography How I made a hundred films in Hollywood and I didn’t lose a penny, Colombo remembers that his first film was shot with the discards of other.

“When a movie is shot,” he explains, “the meters that were left over, the discards, were used to shoot series B movies.” At the time when cinema was still shot on celluloid film, the negative that remained unused could serve him well. “You have to plan, but it does give you”, counts smiling. His secret was organization. A master plan? I needed at least four minutes. Resource plans? Seconds were enough. This is how he came to do Terrorist Command in 1987.

The book

Listening to Colombo review his anecdotes or reading them in the book now published by the Gil-Albert Institute means rediscovering a very different time. This is how Martín Sanz saw the opportunity years ago when he interviewed him for a weekly section in ABC and then he recovered it for the long format of the river interviews with which he presents long conversations in person, on the phone, and by mail.

With a pandemic in between, the publication process until its presentation this Wednesday in Benidorm has been long. That is why they both say that they are happy to finally see the product of that work already in their hands. “This book has had many vicissitudes“, admits Sanz with a smile, “reminds me of one of the films he has shot with his friends Paul Naschy or Jess Franco, so he has had many adventures.”

The crazy shoots

This was the case, for example, with the jungle of fear, a project by Franco that was never published, and of which Colombo remembers that it was the only one from which he got the script. And perhaps because it was an adaptation of a Poe tale, The Gold Bug. “Jess never gave me a script, except this one that I got and in English. We shot it in Fuentes del Algar, Elche, Benidoleig, Altea, Villajoyosa… With a minimal budget, but we pulled it off”.

Franco and Colombo had known each other for a decade. what united cannibal sex in 1980 he kept them working in a crazy way. “Sometimes I shot three movies at the same time,” she explains about the director’s method that drove him crazy. “At first I didn’t realizebut on Monday we were at the Aitana safari with cannibals, and the next day at the Don Pancho hotel reception in Benidorm”.

When Colombo asked him what continuity he had to maintain in the scenes so that there would be the same meaning, “he told me to light as he wanted. And they were three different films.” As he discovered, “he took advantage of the fact that he had the technicians to shoot the pending scenes that he had from previous films. And so, when I finished shooting, I had all three.”

Vin Diesel’s ‘Hannibal’

Sanz emphasizes that Colombo’s career and his time at the Ciudad de la Luz studios allowed him to work with great references, such as Vicente Aranda, Bigas Luna or Antonio Banderas. If these films did come out and go down in the history of Spanish cinema, with Vin Diesel he did not have the same luck.

The American actor came to Europe with the intention of speeding up his great project on the Carthaginian military Hannibal. At the turn of the century, movies like Troy and Alexander the Great tried to continue the success of Gladiator. In that context, Diesel had been testing his version for some time. And there he went through some great studios that offered him the natural settings that he could take advantage of, Alicante.

“He came looking for capital to shoot Hanniballocating elephants… It was an expensive movie to make.” And dDuring the three weeks that the interpreter spent testing plans in the province, Luis Colombo was behind. “They called me because he needed a cameraman and they introduced him to me. He is very communicative and he is not going for anything in life,” he assures. To make the tests more valuable, they rented Roman suits from a specialized company in Madrid. “After three weeks, he brought in a boy who did the story board in comic style”. And that was the only thing that remained of the project, discards of a production that could not be, of which this time he could not take advantage of to shoot.

