Love and Thunder lets us see Jane Foster and Thor in action

Thanks to some images of the new merchandising of Thor: Love and Thunder we have been able to check action scenes of Jane Foster and Thor

The mere fact of create films from such vast material as the comics is going to allow there to be a lot of theories around the premieres, since fans They are thinking about what could come or not. In the case of Marvel and the UCM it was not going to be different, since every time it has to arrive a new movie from this universe mounts many theories to understand or try to discover certain aspects seen.

Although Doctor Strange 2 is the tape that catches us closest and that is going to bring tail to talk about it, today we are going to focus on Thor 4. Basically it seems that something has happened that we are already getting used to, since when it is not LEGO it is other franchises of derivative products. The thing is, it seems that before the premiere, the merchandising companies receive information that we don’t and some leaked photos show us details of the tapes that water us down a bit the possible surprise.

For today we have to talk about a series of products that seem to have shown a scene that many were waiting to see for this fourth installment of the Norse god of Marvel. without a doubt it has not been in the most spectacular way possiblebut it can be said that we already have a glimpse of the two main characters in full action, plus some more details about themselves.

Leaked image of Jane Foster and Thor in action and the hammers that will be in Thor: Love and Thunder

It only took a leak by a Brazilian Twitter account centered on the actor who brings to life our god of thunder. Under the name of Chris Hemsworth Brazilthis account has published a series of glasses trying to promote the next Marvel tape and in it there have been some of the most revealing details. It is true that These kinds of things are usually not entirely reliable.since these types of scenes may never appear in the final product, but fans are very excited.

Among what they could get to display inside this merchandising material It seems that they wanted to leave us a great moment. Not only has it been possible to see the two hammers that we will see in the film, but it has also been seen, for the first time, to the two great characters that star it together in the same illustration, distributing wax or, at least, preparing for it. The truth is that It is something that many knew would appear but seeing it already generates even more hype.

The duo of characters It was something that had been known for a long time., but we had not been able to see them in action together until now. It is true that it can be a purely promotional image and that all this is not seen in this way, but it ends up making us very excited when being able to see a great stage like Jason Aaron’s in the character of Thor come to life in the MCU, which is going to be wonderful.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel releases in 2022

Knowing that the release date of the film is for July 8 and that there are still almost 3 months left, it seems that they surely have more details prepared for us to reveal for that moment. Keep in mind that not much is known about this topic, getting little information and what little there is being overshadowed for the premiere in May of the second installment of Doctor Strange, which the truth is that it is raising a lot of hype for what it pretends to be.

still have to wait a time to enjoy it, but the desire with which it is reaching us is increasing. You have to think that we have other emblematic characters such as Valkyrie and even the Butcher of Gods, played by Christian Bale, without going any further. The truth is that with everything that Thor: Ragnarok supposedthe return of Taika Waititi to the character has aroused much interest and is sure to be talked about.