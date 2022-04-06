Logan Paul responds to those who say that WWE is false

If Logan Paul is one of the celebrities who have fought best in WWE, it is said and nothing happens. The famous youtuber and boxer was rivaling The Miz with Dominik and Rey Mysterio for several months before their tag team match at WrestleMania 38. “Maverick” gave a great performance on the string and was key for his team to win. Although later he was betrayed by the «A-Lister».

► Logan Paul defends WWE

And like Bad Bunny did last year, Logan Paul has also wanted to pay his respects to professional wrestling. She recently spoke on her podcast, Impaulsive, she responded to those who criticize her by pointing out that she is false.

“It’s electric. When there’s someone you love in that ring and doing those moves… by the way, I didn’t practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it does not bounce, it is not a trampoline, it does not yield. It’s plywood, it’s wood. ‘Wrestling is fake’. Shut the fuck up, I’m sore. The left side of my body is killing me right now. Those are real hits, they hurt. Even in training, by doing those moves, you’re going to engage your body before the match.”

It is unknown if Logan Paul will return to WWE soon but in all probability yes. Even his brother, Jake Paul, who was speaking with company analysts before the start of the event. “The Problem Child” is also having more success in boxing, as he is undefeated. And previously the oldest of the brothers, already a fighter too, said that he would like them both to team up.