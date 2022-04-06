Logan Paul asked for a special clause in his last negotiation with WWE

On Saturday at WrestleMania Saturday, Logan Paul made his professional wrestling debut and was victorious along with The Miz against Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The internet celebrity also surprised fans with his performance in the ring, and he was praised by the community for his effort and his work to put up a good fight. Finally, Logan Paul was betrayed by The Miz, changing sides to the babyface, and according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the own Logan Paul was the one who asked that his turn to face be agreed within his contract with WWE.

“I didn’t know this, I didn’t know this, but it makes all the sense in the world. Do you know why they did that story with Logan Paul and Miz at the end that we didn’t understand very well? Well, because when they reached this agreement with Logan Paul to make the segment part of the deal was that when the segment was over, Paul would be a babyface.

That was the idea. That was negotiated as part of the deal, so I guess that’s why he was a babyface in the beginning too. This time, obviously, they hoped that when he was in Cleveland, he would be supported. He did the interview like he was going to be applauded, but he wasn’t.”

Logan Paul has appeared for several weeks on WWE programming to prepare for the rivalry with the Mysterios ahead of WrestleMania. After the big event It is unknown if Logan Paul will return to continue his story with The Mizbut it is likely that the betrayal in the segment at WrestleMania will also mean the end of his interventions in WWE for the time being.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.