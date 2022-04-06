Like Will Smith, now a slap in tennis

Michael Kouame, a 15-year-old French tennis espoir, a giflé son adversaire #shorts.mp4

Kouame, who was favorite to win an Under-18 tournament that was played in Accra, was not trying to defend his wife’s honor as the American actor, but opted for that “exit” to express his anger after being defeated by the Ghanaian Raphael Nii Ankrah.

Repentant like Smith, the young French tennis player apologized publicly today after the image of his aggression also went viral in a video that circulated on social networks.

“I sincerely regret what happened and I regret my gesture,” Kouame said, explaining that the reason for his sudden anger was not just his frustration at the loss.

“During the game he was verbally abused by the public, some of whom even insulted my mother. It was extremely frustrating and difficult for me, although that does not justify my behavior, which is unacceptable,” he said.

“I was wrong and I want to publicly apologize to my rival,” Kouame completed, also assuring: “I accept all possible sanctions that the international tennis federation could apply to me.”

“I will take advantage of this period to try to reflect and better handle this type of situation in the future,” completed the young tennis player to whom, at least for the moment, the ITF did not apply any sanctions.