Less and less to go! Kris Jenner gave a preview of the new reality show The Kardashians

UNITED STATES-. Chris Jenner gave what could be the latest preview of the new Kardashian/Jenner clan reality show titled the kardashians, which has generated many expectations. The businesswoman was a guest at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and hinted at what to expect from the upcoming TV show. This opens on April 14 in Hulu.

“Wait till you see the first part of the first episode,” he said. Jenner during his interview with Generes. She is she revealed that she saw the first program before interviewing the businesswoman, to which she replied: “Did you like it? You did not call me”. Given the ambiguous reaction of the driver, the tycoon continued: “There is a lot. Maybe it’s a secret. Maybe you didn’t understand everything. Yes, you did it. You wouldn’t forget it.”

Jenner He also talked about his family’s return to reality shows after a two-year hiatus. “Every time we start shooting a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you worry a little bit, ‘Will people still want to see what we’re going through?’ Because we’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a blessing. But it’s also a little scary, ”reflected the businesswoman.

Kris Jenner is excited to return to television

“And then, of course, the moment we start shooting, a million things happen. Kylie is having a baby. Kourtney dates Travis Barker and later gets engaged. Kim gets SNL. Every day there was this drama or something crazy or someone having a baby or someone getting a divorce. It was crazy as always,” he continued. Jenner. The mogul also expressed how excited she is to be doing the show again.

“It’s so exciting and fun and I missed it. I realized how much I missed him and being with the kids every day. I mean, we’re together, but it’s different,” he shared. Jenner. Keeping Up with the Kardashians It first aired in October 2007, and after being on the air for 13 years and with 20 seasons on their plate, the family decided to take a break from the show.



