Leni Klum debuts as Dior Beauty ambassador in Germany

That with only 17 years you are one of the most demanded faces of the season, it is a triumph; but if you are also the daughter of one of the star supermodels like Heidi klum, we might think that the success of Leni Klum is served on the table. However, to the surprise of many, this is not the case. It is true that his powerful surname is a great ally for his professional career, but his talents on the catwalk have been – he debuted in the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture collection in Venice and later in the Berlin Fashion Week- and its undoubted beauty with German roots which have helped it to position itself as one of the girls of Generation Z of the moment. So much so that one of the oldest and most emblematic houses of the beauty industry has just signed her as an ambassador.

After showing the world through social networks the reality that their skin suffers at certain times of the year, the movement ‘makeup-free’ has become a real wave: even chiara ferragini has given voice to this hormonal problem on acne breakouts on the face! Perhaps this powerful and exemplary gesture that we saw at the beginning of the year and that reached thousands of likes and comments, is the one that has conquered the makeup team house Dior to count on her as one of its official European ambassadors. “Thank you Dior. Beauty for this amazing opportunity. What a dream to join the family as a makeup ambassador for Dior in Germany! Extremely grateful”, she confesses in the publication. Great news that we have learned thanks to the model herself who has posed once again with her flattering makeover leaving aside the classic blonde to show off a mane Glossy Mocha, that is, an intense brown with hazelnut reflections.

Along with renowned make-up artist Peter Phillips, Leni will start this fabulous journey between brushes, eyeshadows, lipsticks and mascara that will put the finishing touch to her start in the world of beauty, and in style! Who wouldn’t want to join this wonderful club they already belong to? Anya Taylor-JoyNatalie Portman and Emma Raducanu among other? One more title that Klum adds to his extensive and enviable resume that promises to continue accumulating triumphs without even reaching the age of majority. Days before he shared with his followers a collaboration with the brand Row in which he demonstrates his desire for sports, but also his skill with heat tools to achieve a hair of ten from the hand of GHD and ideals posed with the watch collections of Chopard. What will be your next step to the top? We will keep reporting!