La Nación / Renato Prono starts a campaign in favor of the Guaraní Origin Cast

The swimmer and influencer Renato Prono used the power of virtual platforms to announce that he has started a solidarity campaign to raise funds and help the artists of the Guaraní Origin Cast, who need to pay for their next artistic tour.

“They are part of the Guaraní Origin Cast. They are dancing at traffic lights to raise money to represent us in Mexico. To help, I created an account where we are already contributing a lot. I hope they can share and also contribute”, posted the athlete.

Let us remember that days ago it was spread on social networks and in the press that members of this artistic cast were dancing and tapping at traffic lights with the aim of collecting money coin by coin to complete the cost of the ticket.

Read: Victoria Beckham’s spectacular gift to Nadia Ferreira

Although no work is dishonorable, this shows that in our country the artistic field is not supported at all and due to this situation, the Olympic swimmer decided to contribute his grain of sand and requested the collaboration of his followers.

Renato also highlighted in his networks that it is not the way, but it is nice to see the solidarity of the people supporting their compatriots and all the help that comes so that these dancers reach their goal. At the moment, the donated sum of money reached Gs. 3,195,103.

In addition, he expressed that these young talents are our representatives in the world in an international folk festival and they deserve to have the opportunity to go and give their best.

For those who want to help with this cause, they can make their contributions via bank transaction to Vision Bank in the name of Renato David Prono Fernández, Account No. 13944976, CI. 3,027,369.

The Origin Guarani Cast, under the direction of Prof. Lizza Jara, won the World Folklore Championship in 2020 held in Peru, leaving Paraguay as World Folklore Champion, reaching the final with the Philippines and Panama. Last year they were chosen for the first time to represent Paraguay in the German Tanzolymp, it was the first Paraguayan folk group to be chosen for said event.

It is worth mentioning that in January the Guaraní Origin Cast received the invitation to represent Paraguay in an International Folklore Festival to be held from May 1 to 8 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Read: Give me a paw Paraguay requests help to remodel the new adoption center

For its part, the cast of dancers continues to carry out all kinds of activities that range from folk clubs, folklore festivals to hamburgers, lunch sales, raffles, among others.

Today starting at 8:00 p.m. they present a night of great dancing and good music at Koreko`s Foods & Drinks, located on Antolín Irala and Coronel Escurra streets in the Herrera neighborhood, Municipality of Asunción area. Tickets cost Gs. 30,000.