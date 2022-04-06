Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi reappear together at Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen this weekend with their little Stormi, enjoying a day at the Disneyland amusement park, in Anaheim, Calif.

The celebrity couple had not been seen together since the tragedy that occurred in Astroworldin Houston, Texas, in November of last year.

In the images filtered byr dailymail, you can see that for this occasion Kylie Jenner, in her attempt to go unnoticed, chose to wear a casual look, in dark tones with wide jeans and a black sweatshirt. White tennis shoes and a small crossbody leather bag. She used simple makeup and her long hair loose.

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a family afternoon with her daughter and friends

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at Disney

For its part, Travis Scott also wore a black sweatshirt, jeans, and a black cap.

The only one in the family who wore bright shades was little Stormi. With black jeans, sneakers and a white shirt with cartoons. In addition to a headband in the shape of a unicorn.

In addition to Travis, Kylie was accompanied by other friends, her faithful bodyguard, and a member of park security of amusements

Kylie Jenner became the mother of her second child, last February

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

The big absentee in this family outing was Kylie and Travis’ newborn son whose name is unknown, since the couple announced a few days ago that after calling him Wolf Webster, they decided to change his name.