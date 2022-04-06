Kylie Jenner Shows Off ‘Goofy, Authentic Energy’ In Rare Videos From Childhood Before Fame In Sneak Peek Of ABC Special

KYLIE Jenner showed off her goofy childish energy in a preview clip for the Kardashian Family ABC special on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumna has taken on a more serious persona in recent years, having been a mother of two and running several businesses.

But Kylie, now 24, was known for her wild antics as a teenager, sharing hilarious photos and videos on social media.

ABC’s Robin Roberts recalled this time period while interviewing the famous family ahead of their new Hulu reality show.

in a teaser of his exclusive interview, the correspondent reminded the Kar-Jenner family how differently the makeup mogul acted when he first appeared on the television screen.

“At first, it was really fun because Kendall and Kylie weren’t even teenagers yet,” family matriarch Kris Jenner explained.

The video then switched to a throwback clip from an iconic KUWTK episode when a pre-teen Kylie was dancing on a stripper pole in a pair of high heels.

Robin then addressed her older sister Kim, 41, in a confessional saying, “From almost day one, they’ve grown up on camera.

“Is it different for them than it is for you?” she asked, to which the megastar replied, “I think it’s different because we had a whole life without the cameras.”

The preview then showed old selfie videos of Kylie sporting bright blue hair as she laughed and joked around with her friends.

“Kylie had a really authentic and goofy teenage energy. She made funny, weird little videos that I think at the time Keeping Up was starting to calcify a little bit and they were starting to be a lot more careful about the narrative of her,” writer Zan Romanoff. explained.

Then an old video surfaced of the younger Kar-Jenner opening her mouth full of half-eaten pretzels at the camera.

“I know it’s going to be gross,” he laughed.

YOUNG MOTHER

However, Kylie has taken on a much more serious and reserved personality in her 20s.

The reality star has been very secretive about her two pregnancies and has yet to reveal the name of her young son.

The TV personality has focused a lot on her Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Baby, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Skin lines.

DISNEY DAY

But the mother-of-two recently threw herself into a day of fun while heading to Disneyland with her daughter Stormi, boyfriend Travis Scott and other friends.

The couple took their adorable four-year-old son on a carousel during their family outing.

The little girl was dressed in a Space Jam t-shirt with black pants and pink Minnie ears with a unicorn horn.

Kylie and Travis, 30, opted for more subtle looks, wearing all black.

Stormi was photographed riding the King Arthur Carrousel on one of the princess horses.

His younger brother, previously named Wolf Webster, was not present at the park.

KEEP IT NATURAL

During her trip to Disneyland, a fan shared a Tiktok video of Kylie with her assistant, Maguire Admundsen, and others began to notice that she was not wearing makeup.

The KUWTK alum went for her shoulder-length natural straight hair instead of extensions, and a fresh face.

Kylie seemed to be happy as she walked next to Travis.

The young mother was also praised last month for showing off her stretch marks and natural body after giving birth to her son.

