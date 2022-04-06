Kris Jenner Wows Fans When She Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ With A BIG Hair Transformation For Kylie & Kendall’s Makeup Line

KRIS Jenner shocked fans when she debuted a DRASTIC hair transformation in videos for Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s makeup line.

The Kardashian mom has sported a signature style for several years.

On Tuesday, Kris, 66, posted videos of herself applying products from her daughters’ range.

She smiled at the camera while putting on lipstick, but all the fans could focus on her new hairstyle.

In the video, Kris sported a short bob with bangs, a major change from her usual short style.

The video was posted on Reddit, where fans wasted no time to weigh in.

Many were simply shocked by the change, while others seemed to really dislike Kris’s new look.

One user wrote: “Kris needs to stick to her signature hairstyle, not this mini lord farquad bob.”

Many others, however, love the image update, calling it “cute.”

One fan defended Kris from critics, writing, “I think he’s actually cute.”

A second wrote: “I think she looks beautiful, reminds me of those old photos of her where she had this similar short mane.”

A third added: “The bob is cute.”

The look of the mother of six has been a hot topic among fans lately.

NATURAL BEAUTY

The reality star became the subject of discussion after a throwback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians surfaced online.

In the video, Kris looked around her kitchen with one arm resting on the counter.

She appeared to be sporting a natural look with very little makeup and a casual white top.

The person who posted it on Reddit captioned the clip: “So refreshing to see a natural looking grown woman!”

Many other users agreed, with one writing: “It’s crazy to remember them dressing like ‘normal people, I even remember Kim dressed in Victoria’s Secret Pink in a couple of episodes.”

Another wrote: “The money that comes in after a few seasons sends them on a trajectory of opulence and spending that I have rarely seen from other celebs.

“It’s amazing how much their lives changed and they were already living very comfortably before the sex tape.”

A third Reddit user jumped into action, writing: “OMG what a throwback! I think that’s why I loved the Kardashians from 2007 to 2009. They were rich but still relatable and somewhat attainable.”

WHO IS THAT?

In the past, however, the conversation has not been so kind.

Earlier this month, fans criticized Khloe Kardashian for posting a photo that looked heavily Photoshopped, rendering Kris “unrecognizable.”

Khloe, 37, took a selfie with Kris and Martha Stewart as the trio toured their new twin mega-mansions.

The reality star shared a series of photos on her Instagram page from the special day, gushing about the “surprise” meeting with Martha arranged by Kris.

She captioned the post: “My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48

“Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, driven, kind, funny as hell, she’s a fucking a**!

“She is organized AF. She throws herself in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, she loves her CBD AND she’s not a snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑”

The ladies’ facial features appeared more defined and their skin smoother, leading many to believe the photo was altered in some way.

One person criticized: “It’s actually embarrassing. Khloe takes it too far.”

A second user agreed, replying, “Do you think we’re stupid?”

Another person noted the resemblance between Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Khloe.

“Is it just me or is Khloe looking a bit like Chrishell for selling Sunset on this? Probably just me,” they wrote.

Obviously, a fifth fan was shocked by her appearance in the photo, pointing to Khloe’s noticeably smaller frame and writing, “I couldn’t even tell you who they were if someone showed me a photo like this with no context. Seriously WTF Khloe!! She is also losing weight like crazy 🙁»

