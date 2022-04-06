Kris Jenner Debuts New Hair Look, Ditches Her Signature Pixie Haircut

ads

Kris Jenner has a completely new look.

The mom swapped her usual pixie haircut for a longer one with bangs ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner collaboration party on Tuesday.

Kris, 66, showed off her fresh style on her Instagram Stories before the party, tagging her two youngest daughters and her makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, and donning a lip gloss from the new collab.

Kris may have been influenced by her oldest daughter, Kourtney, who made waves by cutting her long locks into a bob last year (with possible help from her fiancé, Travis Barker).

Along with the nude shimmer, Kris wore a gold smokey eye to complement her boyish hairstyle.

She posted some behind-the-scenes snaps from the party, complete with Kendall’s 818 Tequila, as well as a video of her toasting her daughters.

Mom is known for her pixie cut. wireframe image

She called Kendall and Kylie “best friends and entrepreneurs” and said she “couldn’t be more proud than anyone in my entire life.”

Kylie captioned the sweet toast with “I love you @KrisJenner.”

Pixie didn’t cut anymore, at least for now. krisjenner/Instagram

The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection, launching today at 6 p.m.

3 DAYS until the release of the #KendallxKylie collection! 😍💐 Who’s excited? April 6 at 3pm PST ✨ pic.twitter.com/5YTR9OrDt7

— Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) April 3, 2022

And while Kris might have changed her style to celebrate the launch, we’re guessing she’ll be back to her signature pixie by the time “The Kardashians” premieres on April 14, though she teased “transformations” on the upcoming Hulu show.

Kris toasted Kendall and Kylie’s new beauty collab.krisjenner/Instagram

