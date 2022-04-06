Kris Jenner Admits She Got TWO Of Her Children’s Names Tattooed On Her Body Because Fans Think She Secretly Picks Her Favorites

KRIS Jenner admitted that she has tattoos of two of her children’s names on her body because fans think she picks her favorites.

Social media users were convinced that Kris favors some of her children over others, calling her youngest Kylie her golden girl.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom may have supported fan theories revealing that she has the 24-year-old’s name written on her back.

The host began by talking about the impressive collection of tattoos on Kris’s eldest son, Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, before asking the reality star about his ink.

The 66-year-old opened up about her sentimental tattoo which also includes her 26-year-old daughter Kendall’s name tattooed alongside Kylie’s with a cross in the middle.

She explained her reason for only engraving two of her children’s names on her body, joking, “I decided it wasn’t a great idea because I have a lot of children and a lot of grandchildren.

“Can you imagine if I had everyone’s name?”

Last March, she opened up about her tattoo on the talk show, confessing that she got the cross to match her daughter Khloe’s similar tattoo.

She revealed: “It’s a cross on my booty. It’s back there. Is way back there,” he pointed behind her.

Khloe previously let slip that they have matching “bum stamps” after Nicole Richie took her to a tattoo parlor.

The mother-of-one has since had her cross tattoo removed with a laser treatment, as well as an “LO” inked on her wrist in tribute to her ex Lamar Odom.

GOLDEN BOY

Fans aren’t surprised to hear that the mother of seven selected two of her daughter’s names for her one and only tattoo, as she has been accused of playing favorites when it comes to her children.

Last month, Reddit users ran a poll to see who of Kris’s favorite sons could take on the girls and son Rob Kardashian.

Of 635 votes, 422 went to Kylie, 24.

Kim came in second with 183 votes, while Kendall and Khloe trailed behind with 11 and 10 respectively.

Kourtney received just five and Rob, 33, came in last place with just four votes.

In the comments, fans shared their reasons why they think Kylie took the top spot.

One wrote: “Kylie actually treats her with so much respect that others don’t always do…”

Another theorized: “Well, Kylie is the baby”

Kris recently sang her youngest son’s praises in the video Kylie made for her new baby, formerly known as Wolf.

In the video titled To Our Son, Kris delivered a message for her new grandson.

She sobbed as she said, “You are going to have the best life, because you have the best parents and the best family, and I love you.”

Kris already spends a lot of time with Kylie’s daughter Stormi, and fans believe that because Kylie is the youngest, “she still needs her mommy and Kris likes that.”

‘VERY PROUD OF MY DAUGHTER’

In January, Kris got all hyped for Kylie when the makeup mogul became the first woman to reach 300,000 followers on Instagram.

She shared an article about the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and wrote: “I am so proud of my girl, you are beautiful inside and out and you have an amazing heart! Keep reaching for the stars and inspiring us with everything you do!”

And in a joint interview with Ellen DeGeneres shortly after Kylie became a billionaire at age 21, Ellen asked Kris, “I guess she must be your favorite daughter.”

Kris told the laughing studio audience, “Yeah, duh.”

MOM CHALLENGE?

Her favoritism was pointed out again when eagle-eyed fans thought Kris revealed who she focuses on the least with a revealing Instagram post.

One user noted that the reality star did not post photos of her eldest daughter Kourtney at the Oscars, despite being the first of the famous family to attend the prestigious event.

However, Kris made sure to show off her daughters Kim and Kendall in their dresses when they arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The user captioned a screenshot of Kris’ latest Instagram activity, showing photos of Kim, 41, in her stunning blue ensemble and Kendall rocking all black for the night.

The image also supported the claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pays more attention to her youngest daughter, as all links to Kylie’s website appear in her bio.

Conspicuously absent from her page are Khloe, 37, and Kourtney, 42, who made it out for the star-studded night.

