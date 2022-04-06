Kourtney Kardashian surprises with French manicure in gothic style

After six months of great love, Kourtney Kardashian Secretly Married with Travis Barker in Las Vegas just after the Grammys 2022. And we have seen the very affectionate couple in the photos they have shared on social networks, as well as on the last red carpets in which they have paraded together, always hand in hand, and without stopping showing their passionate love.

And it has been on one of the last red carpets, that of the Oscars 2022, where kourtney kardashian has worn a remarkable manicureperfectly consistent with the 2022 nail trends.

the makeup of businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian was in perfect harmony with the beauty looks of the Oscars, in which natural tones predominated, while her nail art featured a touch of color, but with a touch dark, somewhat gothic.

Kourtney Kardashian’s gothic manicure

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.

The now Mrs. Barker wore a french manicure in shades blackssomewhat unusual in the shape of its almond nails. In this case, in fact, the classic French manicure, which includes a straight white line at the end of the nail, is softened in its outline, following the rounded shape with a blunt tip typical of almond nails.

The choice of color is another element of style. The colored version of the French manicure is ideal for Spring/Summer, as it allows you to experiment with all kinds of manicure shades, playing with a infinite color palette of enamels at your disposal, creating a simple and discreet nail art.