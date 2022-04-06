Klho Kardasian’s impressive pantry: how to always find everything

Klho Kardasian’s pantry has been one of the most publicized through social networks and has left all the curious who have come to gossip with their mouths open, not only because of its impressive dimensions, but also because of the extraordinary neatness with which it is displayed. which all the products are placed on their different shelves. And it is not an easy task. But in your case, there is a catch.

First it was her older sister, Kim Kardashianwho showed his house through a “home tour” television that sweeps the audience; then her mother Kris Jenner confessed on her show that she has an entire room for her dishes. Now it has been Klho, the fourth of the sisters of the famous reality show, who has decided to reveal her pantry causing a tsunami of envy and admiration.

Expired flour, cans from several years ago, seven packages of pasta… pantries, or kitchen pantry cabinets, sometimes contain prehistoric treasures. Cleaning and organizing them frequently is a necessary but cumbersome task that is not always desirable, which is why it is increasingly common to hire a professional to do the dirty work.

After the personal trainer, the personal assistant or the personal shopper… the time has come for the personal organizer, or what is the same, the professional who analyzes your Lifestyle and helps you create physical spaces that adapt to your needs and solve your life. The same order a pantry than a closet, a refrigerator or the children’s playroom. What he client sue.

An orderly pantry is characterized by always respecting the space and place of everything or that is stored.



Reese witherspoon, Eva Longoria or the sweet Mandy Moore from the series This Is Us are other celebrities who have used these services and have shared their secret through their Instagram accounts. Especially in @thehomeedit the Instagram account of the new Netflix show, The Home Edit, inspired by the book Every Thing in Its Place, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. They are responsible for Khlo’s amazing pantry, Eva Longoria’s son’s wardrobe and Reese Witherspoon’s pantry. In all three cases the result is impeccable. And the golden rule that they recommend is always the same: respect the space.

Buy only what can be saved

Marie Kondo, the Japanese guru of order, already said it: you have to eliminate everything that does not provide happiness. A cupboard or pantry that comes crashing down on you as soon as you open the door can’t make anyone happy. The trouble it is that the more space there is, the more things accumulate, for this reason, the experts agree that the fundamental thing is to eliminate.

In Spain it is very difficult to find a pantry the size of Khlo Kardasian’s, in fact, according to The Sun newspaper, it has a number of products that could add up to more than two thousand dollars, something very unusual. Ideally buy in relation to space.

Order is essential for a good choice of products when consuming them.



The magic of the Japanese “5S”

Inma Ruiz, our Spanish guru of order, an expert in organization and removals recommends giving away, donating or throwing away, rather than hoarding.

Through her Instagram account @henko.ordena, Inma insists that you have to have a head at the time of purchase. “The secret is not to throw away without looking, it is to buy only what is necessary,” she says. For the pantry to be efficient, you have to be very aware of the space which is available. If we live in a small house, we will have to forget about the mega offers of 10 units or to accumulate in case one day I dare to make a recipe”.

An efficient pantry is achieved by organizing the products and keeping the space clean.



Inma is a fan of the “5S” a japanese system that many companies already apply in their offices and that consists of five words: Seri, which means classification; Seiton, order; Seiso, cleaning; Seiketsu, standardization and Shitsuke, discipline.

These five words magically become a sophisticated management method that is constantly improving. Perhaps that is why Inma Ruiz baptized her company with the name of Henko (Henko.orders) a word also Japanese that refers to a change transformer in which there is no going back.

With your system, classifying products first, ordering them, keeping the space clean and reviewing frequently, what she calls “the efficient pantry” is achieved.

Clean and delete

The first step, according to Inma Ruiz, is to completely empty the pantry and remove everything that is not worth it, what is expired, what is never used… Then you have to group the products by categories. A good trick is to use boxes, because by removing the entire box from a shelf we avoid forgetting products at the bottom. The categories The most common are: pasta and rice, legumes, sauces and condiments, preserves, bread, cereals and cookies, chocolates and sweeteners, flour and snacks and nuts.

Products already opened that do not need to go to the refrigerator should always be in the first row, to avoid opening a second.

Inma Ruiz is the Spanish guru of order and organization expert.



How high are things stored?

On the central shelves or those closest to hand, you should always put what is used the most: packages of pasta, flour, rice, cans of tuna… In the upper parts, the lightest, such as napkins or paper rolls. ; and on the lowest shelves, always the heaviest, bottles of oil, milk, water…

Cereals, bread and cookies should be stored near where the cups, coffee pot, microwave or toaster are, thus creating a space for breakfast or snack that is very comfortable.

This way of organization It is valid for any pantry, both large and small, all you have to do is adapt the quantities to the spaces available.

When organizing a pantry, what you have to do is adapt the quantities to the space available.



How much does a tidy pantry cost?

Pantries should be checked with frequency, every week, every fifteen days or at least once a month. It is the way to avoid repeat purchases and throw away products that expire, with the cost that this entails. In this it is essential to be very disciplined. It is also the form of avoid turn to experts too often with what it can mean for our pockets. Unless a fixed price is agreed, these experts bill by the hour, so the more disorder, the more price.