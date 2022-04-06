Kim Kardashian’s heartbreaking defense of a Mexican mother who is on death row

Related news

kim kardashian (41 years old) has used his powerful world loudspeaker to denounce the situation of a Latin mother who will be executed in just 11 days. Just as he did last November with the case of Julius Jones, an African American accused of murder who always defended his innocence and whose execution Kim managed to stop, now he seeks to do the same with a woman named Melissa Lucio.

The American businesswoman has used her social networks to publicize the harsh life story of this Mexican mother sentenced to death, whose execution is scheduled for April 27. The reality is that there are many doubts about her guilt, an argument that Kardashian clings to to give voice to the case, and like the accused, Kim has also called for the abolition of the death penalty..

The billionaire has explained to her 298 million followers on Instagram and 72 million on Twitter that Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in Texas in 2008. “She has been on death row for over 14 years for the death of her daughter, which was a tragic accident,” Kardashian wrote in her post.

Kim Kardashian has been helping death row inmates for months and achieving successful results.

“Her two-year-old daughter Mariah fell down some stairs and died in her sleep two days later. When she asked for help, the police questioned her.”Kim’s narration continues. In her words, she also collects how the security forces interrogated Melissa for hours, which led to a coerced confession.

Upon learning of the case, celebrities he asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stay his execution. In his own words, Kim states that “It’s stories like Melissa’s” that make him stand firmly against the death penalty.

Melissa Lucio’s case is also being defended by the Innocence Project organization, which ensures that the state of Texas never presented any evidence that the mother of Mexican origin abused “neither Mariah nor any of her children”, and whose petition to stop the execution has been signed by nearly 170,000 people.

This claim by Kardashian joins those that have already been made on past occasions with great results. In recent years, the businesswoman has successfully advocated other cases of people convicted after trials riddled with irregularities.

In addition to being involved in the Julius Jones case, in which she managed to stop his execution, she is also assisted in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent crime. Similarly, she asked for clemency for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for the deaths in a traffic accident of four people, whose sentence was later reduced to 10 years.

