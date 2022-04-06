Kim Kardashian Wears Ripped Jeans by Ludovic de Saint Sernin on Instagram

Like so many other trends in the time of the effect 2000 in recent years, the extra ripped jeans they have returned to their posthumous place in full force. Once the favorites of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, the heavily ripped and shredded jeans of yesteryear have been seen by everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes.

But on this occasion, the increasingly iconic, kim kardashiannever miss one fashion trendhas carried the distressed denim in his last look, but, with his inimitable style, he has given it an even more extreme touch. Wearing a piece from the Spring 2022 collection of French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the mother of four went trashy-chic from the year 2000 with a Christina Aguilera-esque Dirty lace-up crotch with rips ranging from the waist to pant heels. Are they chains? Pants? Boots? We’ll let you decide for yourself.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

‘Talk less, say more’, he captioned the post, but if there is something the fancy pants from kim kardashian guarantee is that people talk.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti