Kim Kardashian shows off her new €360,000 car: “Who needs a bus?”

“Not bad for a girl with no talent”. With that short phrase, kim kardashian (41) made fun of his detractors in 2017 after appearing for the first time on the cover of Forbes magazine and having endured many years of criticism and ridicule for his many detractors.

Currently, the American businesswoman, influencer and television star already joins the prestigious list of millionaires published annually by the magazine and rubs shoulders, still at a distance, with personalities such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

So it is not surprising that he can afford the whim of acquiring a personalized minivan worth 360,000 for the sole apparent reason of taking their children to school. “I think the kids are going to go crazy,” says RD Whittington, the visible face of ‘Million Dollar Wheels’, a Discovery + program, referring to the four children that Kim Kardashian shares with Kanye West.

“So tomorrow I’m going to school with this,” says Kardashian while verifying first-hand the exclusivity of her new acquisition, a Maybach brand minivan. “We were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus? adds the visibly surprised TV star: “My God, this is amazing!”.

“It is the first of its kind in the United States.. We have been excited to work tirelessly to make this happen, ”says the presenter of the space while he shows some of the interior details of the vehicle. “We have literally thought of everything to make it completely personalized just for you,” says Whittington.