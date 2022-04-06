Kim Kardashian defends Melissa Lucio, the Latina mother sentenced to death

American businesswoman and star kim kardashian defended the Latin mother sentenced to death on social networks melissa luciowhose execution is scheduled for next April 27 despite doubts about his guilt, and called for the abolition of the death penalty.

In a tweet, Kardashian, who in recent years has successfully advocated for other cases of people convicted after trials riddled with irregularities, explained the case in which Lucio was sentenced to death in Texas in 2008.

“(Melissa) has been on death row for over 14 years for the death of her daughter, which was a tragic accident,” Kardashian, who has 72 million followers on Twitter, said early Tuesday.

I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death de ella that was a tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/zeapUqq6mi — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2022

“Her two-year-old daughter Mariah fell down some stairs and died in her sleep two days later. When she asked for help, the police questioned her, ”Kardashian continued, who also exposed how the security forces interrogated Melissa for hours, which led to a coerced confession.

The celebrity asked the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to suspend his execution, and stated that “it is stories like Melissa’s” that make him stand firmly against the death penalty.

The case of Melissa Lucio is also being defended by the organization “Innocence Project”, which ensures that the state of Texas never presented any evidence that the mother of Mexican origin abused “neither Mariah nor any of her children”, and whose petition to stop the execution has been signed by nearly 170,000 people.

Please sign the petition to urge Governor @GregAbbott_TX to stop her execution. https://t.co/IqDBxzCh3b It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2022

Kim Kardashian was already involved in the case of Julius Jones, an African American accused of murder who has always defended his innocence, whose execution was stopped last November.

He also helped free Alice Marie Johnson, sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent crime, and pleaded for clemency for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for death in a traffic accident. of four people, whose sentence was later reduced to 10 years.