Kim Kardashian and Rihanna on the list of billionaires

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are among the 2,668 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which published its annual list on the subject on Tuesday. Each of the ex-spouses earned a spot for the second year in a row.

Kardashian ranked 1,645th, improving by more than 1,000 points from her position in 2021. Her $1.8 billion net worth speaks to how she has turned reality TV into a real fortune, along with selling a mobile video game, cosmetics, and cosmetics. , now, girdles.

Rihanna, who earned a spot for the first time, has a wealth of 1.7 billion, placing her at 1,729 on the list, which she joined thanks to the success of the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

HEAD ELON MUSK

Topping the list for the first time is Elon Musk. His estimated $219 billion fortune strengthened over the last year when he added $68 billion with the success of Tesla. Musk overtook Jeff Bezos for the first time in four years, as Amazon shares fell and his charitable giving surged, reducing his net worth by $6 billion. Bezos still has 171 billion.

Steven Spielberg ranks 801st with a net worth of $3.7 billion; Oprah Winfrey is number 1,196, with a net worth of $2.6 billion; rapper JAY-Z, ranked 2076, with a net worth of 1.4 billion; and filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, ranked 2,578, with a net worth of 1 billion.

West ranked 1,513th on the list, jumping more than 200 places from his rung last year. The rapper’s $2 billion fortune is largely attributed to his lucrative multi-year contract to design the Yeezy shoe brand for Adidas.