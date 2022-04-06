Kendall Jenner reacts to The Weeknd to replace Kanye at Coachella

Your prayers have been answered.

Kendall Jenner subtly reacted to the news The Weeknd replaces her former son-in-law, Kanye West as the headline of Coachella 2022.

The 26-year-old model dropped a praying hand emoji on the ‘Take My Breath’ singer’s Instagram share Wednesday unveiling the California-based music festival’s updated lineup.

Coachella organizers today announced that The Weeknd, 32, and Swedish music major House Mafia will take over as rappers on Sunday April 17 and Sunday April 24.

While Jenner’s reaction could indicate that she’s simply a fan of the “Blinding Lights” singer’s music, it could also be taken as an insult to West, 44, who fired her. Lots of general attacks on her sister kim kardashian AND her family AND kardashian’s friend Pete Davidson, in the last few months.

Earlier this week, Page Six exclusively reported on it. The Weeknd appeared to be the first contestant to replace the ‘All of the Lights’ rapper, who left the party less than two weeks before the show was scheduled to take place.

“Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella,” a source told us on Monday. “He wasn’t rehearsing or doing a production.”

Our source confirmed that Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, “was supposed to join [West] on the stage.”

“Now it would be virtually impossible for him to pull it off. He finds The Weeknd to replace him,” our source shared, adding, “Kanye is holding back because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help.

West dances at the concert less than two weeks before the show. Getty ImagesCoachella

We broke the news that West recently told Kardashian that he was ‘Going for help’ After his speech of disturbing behavior, some led to a 24 hour instagram comment including owning him canceling the Grammys performance.

Sources told us that West, who shares four children with the beauty mogul, has vowed not to make “any public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media” while “Away” gets better.

A rep for the Grammy winner told Page Six, “Right now, Yi is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

It was Kardashian and West declaring a legal one in March in the midst of their ongoing divorce.