Kendall and Kylie Jenner confirm that nails are worn square this spring

Photo credit: @kendalljenner – Instagram

We are not going to deceive you. We still can’t believe Kylie Jenner has given up her XL stiletto nails in favor of a length so… simple and classic. This is how he showed it to us a few days ago, like someone who does not want a thing, in a photo in which for many they would go unnoticed. In it, in addition to a ‘total black’ look, the young businesswoman showed the shortest nails which has led to date. And not only that, but also very simple, carefully filed in a square shape and with the baby pink more minimalist and timeless.

With this small gesture, Kylie Jenner finishes confirming what we already suspected: short square nails They are a trend this spring-summer 2022. And, in case you still had doubts, Kendall Jenner just did the same. The sisters practice ‘twinning’ in the nail field and thus approve the return of ‘less is more’.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner coordinate their most minimalist square nails

In case it hasn’t appeared on your feed yet, the jenner sisters present their new collaboration based on the most beautiful collection for kyliecosmetics. In fact, just a few hours ago they were celebrating its launch with family and friends and it was in this emotional meeting that we captured the trend that the ‘celebrities’ approve: square nailswell filed, not long and with very natural tones.

Photo credit: @kyliejenner – Instagram

Specifically, Kylie Jenner keeps her baby pink more applauded in the last few hours and instead Kendall gives in to french manicure more traditional, trendy and in demand this spring 2022. And, although the eldest of the sisters has always kept it simple and very ‘off duty’ in terms of nails, we are not at all used to this other side of Kylie. However, we love it as a proposal for nails for everyday and, in fact, we offer you baby pink nail polishes and a fine white brush for you to alternate Kylie and Kendall’s nails whenever you feel like it.