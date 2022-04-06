Kelly Clarkson doesn’t know her songs; she loses duel vs Anne Hathaway

Of course, we believe that Kelly Clarkson did not forget her song, rather it is slow and it is difficult for her to distinguish sounds. That is why during her duel with Anne Hathaway to “Guess the song”, the interpreter got nervous and she lost this contest by guessing her own song “Since U been gone”.

It was during her program Kelly Clarkson Show that the singer faced Anne Hathaway to see who knew the most songs, could identify them and even sing them.

Of course, since it was her daily bread, we believed that she would win, but that was not the case, since the actress gave her a tremendous beating. The good thing is that Kelly Clarkson took it with a lot of humor.

Kelly Clarkson had already asked for two songs to guess the song and sing it. It was her last chance. She even asked me to put a song that she knew, that was very easy to locate, and that was when they put “Since U been gone” in the production. But she was also beaten by Anne Hathaway, so the singer and now host ended up throwing herself on the floor.

While our beloved Anne Hathaway showed that she is very good at everything, not only a great actress, but she also sings and does it very well. She puts a lot of effort into it, she’s very rhythmic and even she really likes it, she sings with a lot of feeling, and for those who don’t believe us, here’s the video.

Have you seen Kelly Clarkson Show?

The first episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show was on September 9, 2019, and they offer heartwarming stories, live musical performances, and games. As in the case of the competition with Anne Hathaway and many more surprises. It is broadcast and produced by NBC Owned Television Stations. Now let’s wait for such a fun new broadcast, as well as to see what other artist will be with Kelly Clarkson.