Keanu Reeves: From a $25,000 Volvo Amazon to this…

April 05, 2022 2:34 p.m.

TO Keanu Reeves Surely he didn’t like the slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock in full gala of the Academy Awards. The Canadian actor is recognized among his colleagues for his affable and friendly character, hence the fact that no tone of tone of the protagonist of ‘The Matrix’ on the recording set.

Among Reeves’ greatest passions is his love of speed. The first movie that put him on the front pages was perhaps a premonition of things to come: ‘Speed‘, or ‘Maximum Power’, film winner of two Oscars and in which he shared the screen with Sandra Bullock.

Before his rise to fame with this film directed by Jan de Bont, Keanu explained how difficult it becomes for any actor to make a name for himself on the streets of Hollywood. According to his own words, he arrived in California loaded with dreams and aboard a VolvoAmazon just 25 thousand dollars.

Keanu Reeves in his garage

“dumpy”, baptized him. The 57-year-old producer also declared that the name was given by the ugly appearance of this Volvo who would be his accomplice in the beginning. However, and already with the money that fame brings and the juiciest contracts in the industry, Reeves developed his passion for luxury cars and motorcycles, leaving aside his old Volvo.

Keanu Reeves’ Ducati that was used in The Matrix

In fact, in his residence in the city of Toronto he has an exclusive garage for pure motorcycles where a Ducati 998 green that, coincidentally, has an identical value to the Volvo Amazon. As a curiosity, Carrie Ann Moss, Reeves’ partner in The Matrix, used this Ducati in the film. And the success of this two-wheeler on screen was such that the producer of the feature film, together with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, created a Ducati 998 Matrix Reloaded Edition.

