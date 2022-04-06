Katy Perry’s mishap in full direct by ripping her pants: “The show is over”

Katy Perry Over the years, she has become one of the most famous singers in the United States, which has led her to appear on different television programs, such as ‘American Idol’where he serves as a jury.

The 37-year-old Californian singer jumped at the chance to become one of the leads on the latest show, singing her song alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. ‘teenage dreams’although the music was relegated to the background after the artist suffered a little mishap.

While Katy Perry sang, she made the decision to mark a few dance steps, leaning on the jury table and doing twerking. A move that caused his pants ripped right in the back, revealing his underwear. “The show is officially over!” His partner Richie said to laughter from those present.

The singer herself, known for her humor, was not alarmed, but the program’s team did, who with the help of the assistants, They decided to put yellow duct tape over Katy’s pants. so that nothing else can be seen. In addition, from the program, they put the logo of the contest covering the hole.

It’s not the first time it’s happened

But this is not the first time something like this has happened to the American, who already starred in a similar incident on the same stage, but in 2018. “I just ripped my pants!”, He assured then shouting. An incident that was solved again using the program’s sticky tape.