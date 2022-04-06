Katy Perry wears a dress that romantic women will love in 2022

It cannot be denied that the voice of Katy Perry it is pure attraction. However, it has been his various styles that have revealed the innate power he possesses to originate trends. Its futuristic aesthetic has the ability to disrupt a rug with a dress in the form of a hamburger, or, to raise the Super Bowl through the clouds. But, above all, he has the expertise to lead the street style and get truly enviable outfits (in a good way).

American singer, Katy Perryhas had in his hands the authority to define eclectic combinations, based on neon tones, sequins and sumptuous materials, such as feathers. The word fear is not in her stylistic vocabulary, and she has shown how to erect costumes that only evoke stylization. His leading role in the television program American Idol has unleashed a series of lessons that do not go unnoticed, and, in turn, position it as the best dressed of the moment. But, if there are still doubts about said title, episode two of the musical production has already proven otherwise, since it taught the most desirable dress of spring.

The perfect dress for Spring 2022 according to Katy Perry

The songwriter took one of the dresses that will be trend in 2022. Its design is attributed to the style lady like. Is romantic and very delicaterecalling the muses of the cinema of the 50s. The model signed by Giuseppe DI Morabito has sleeves in XL format included, a detail that Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana also communicated as masterful for the summer time. The neckline is square, perfect for all bust types. However, what catches the eye is the corset with asymmetric fall and defined structure. The tube skirt was in keeping with the base color and the floral print.

The look was in charge of her stylist, Tatiana Waterford, who opted for the piece in lilac color, one of the flagship pigments in the spring season. To give it freshness, and that elegant air, a bun with center parting was present. The makeup created by the expert, Michael Anthony, released a natural finish and pink lips.