Katy Perry shows us how to wear high boots with a denim dress

Katy Perry is known for her great voice, but also for her particular sense of humor.

The American Katy Perry is known for her risky outfits on stage, the singer is not afraid of Neon colorsglitter, applications of sequins (or corsets shaped like cupcakes). But when she’s not putting on a show, his style on the sidewalks tells a very different story. The basics of everyday life appear: mom straight jeans with striped shirts, nordic tennis and many sets of Floral prints. When it comes to going out at night, Katy Perry is faithful to carry skin effect outfitsone of the most viewed trends of 2022. But what does one of the world’s most renowned singers wear for a boat ride?

How is the combination of denim dress with high boots of Katy Perry in 2022?

To announce your participation in a new episode of the show you host, American Idoland ask her followers not to leave her alone in this mission, Katy Perry posed for her Instagram account on a pier wearing an orange life jacket. But what caught our attention was that she was wearing one of this season’s trending dresses: denim with an A-line silhouette and frayed hem. During the Spring-Summer 2022 catwalkswe saw this garment repeated on numerous occasions both in the proposals of Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Elisabeta Franchi and Victoria Beckham, so it was only to be expected that celebrities would begin to use it.

This garment made in the fabric of denim that marked all decade of the 2000scan be stylized as we saw in the parades: stilettos, strappy sandals, bracelet shoes or, as he did Katy Perrynails on faux fur knee high boots in brown that can be worn throughout the year. The look of the singer is resounding proof.