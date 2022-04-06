Katy Perry shone like never before with double bracelet shoes and disco dress

The heels with bracelet have been the sensation of the catwalks for 2022 and Katy Perry he is well aware of it. Not in vain was his choice of footwear to combine a look who is destined to retain all eyes for his silver sparkleswhile preparing to be one of the judges of the American television program, American Idol, Monday night.

It is well known that when the American singer, Katy Perry, dresses to attend any type of event, her style will always be striking. It doesn’t matter if you’re about to get on stage, walk down the red carpet, or use your social media to dictate future trends, much of your personality will be reflected in what you wear. In this case play with crocodile print in metallic finishes with one of the high heel shoes highlights of the season.

How to wear the double bracelet shoe trend according to Katy Perry?

While the Ready To Wear collections for Spring/Summer 2022 vibrant and striking shoes were welcomed by their shapes and shades, Haute Couture privileged the bracelet shoes, in its most elegant and timeless form. When many of them appeal tol absolute minimalismlike the ones he wore Katy Perry, with a peaked finish, a shiny effect and a double bracelet, there are others that resort to irreverence to include unexpected decorations.

In this case, the firework performer enlisted the help of celebrity stylist, Tatiana Waterfordto show off heels on trend for spring with simple lines so as not to detract from the dress, a design strapless to the ankles with an hourglass cut, which was perfectly fitted to the body. This is a collection design Resort 2022 from Brandon Maxwell, which goes with crocodile print as a hallmark.