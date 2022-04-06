Katy Perry has always felt a kinship with Elizabeth Taylor

the iconic actress elizabeth taylor it triumphed several decades after Mary Pickford or Gloria Swanson did. Her face, and especially her mythical violet eyes, said much more than hundreds of lines of dialogue.

Her career and all the glamor that enveloped one of the last stars of the golden age of Hollywood will be narrated by the singer Katy Perry through a podcast series titled “elizabeth first”.

For Katy, the protagonist of “Cleopatra”, is an inspiration, she even said that she has felt a kinship with her. “Like most people, I was drawn to her by the glamor of her, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my images. I’ve always felt a kinship with her, I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that ‘Cleopatra!”.

Katy Perry will narrate the “Elizabeth First” podcast series.

Photo: Instagram

“It’s an honor to be able to share your story in this way,” he said. perry in a statement in which he announced to his fans the fantastic news about the series that will be a co-production between perry and House of Taylor, which consists of 10 episodes that will address various topics about the legendary British actress.

Entrepreneurial Vision

In 1963, liz taylor rose to world fame after it became known that when she was invited to participate in the movie “Cleopatra”, the contract she signed stipulated that she would receive a million dollars, a figure considered stratospheric at the time and a film that marked her entire career. .

Another of the topics that will be addressed in the podcast will be the entrepreneurial vision that liz taylor of doing business outside the film world, creating an empire in fragrances that allowed him to increase his fortune.

Elizabeth Taylor passed away on March 23, 2011.

Photo: Internet

As if that were not enough, the project will also reveal the role that the big screen diva assumed to raise awareness about the Acquired Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS) and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, by raising her voice against a society that years ago he practically marginalized her.

The series, which will premiere in the coming weeks on the main streaming platforms, will feature stories from the people closest to Elizabeth and will premiere exclusive audio interviews from his estate at the Taylor House and also address his then-groundbreaking public announcement that he was seeking help for his alcoholism and drug addiction.