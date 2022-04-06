Katy Perry becomes godmother of a new cruise | People | Entertainment

pop singer Katy Perry will be the godmother of Prima, the new Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship (NCL) and the first of the class from which it takes its name, which will make its maiden voyage next August, the Miami-based company reported this Thursday, March 17.

Katy Perry, who is part of the jury of the popular television contest American Idolshe will not only attend the “christening” of the ship in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland, and will fulfill the traditional functions of a godmother of the sea.

The singer will also offer a performance during the ceremony in which the Prima, The largest ship baptized in the Icelandic capital will officially receive its name, according to a statement.

“I love being able to christen it with my good vibes and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-tech, high-tech ship to sail the seas and provide a once-in-a-lifetime vacation for so many families,” said the artist.

Perry added that her favorite family vacation is “on the water.” “Every morning that you wake up, you can experience an incredible new sight,” he added.

Cruise ship Norwegian Prima, of 142,500 tons and capacity for 3,250 passengers, which is the first ship in a series of six of a new class that NLC already has ordered from the Italian shipyard Fincantieri. Photo: NCL

For his part, Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the company is “very excited” to name “a unique artist and global sensation as godmother of Norwegian Prima.”

“We are incredibly proud that she is part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful and innovative ship with her in August,” he said.

Prima, of 142,500 tons and capacity for 3,250 passengers, is the first ship in a series of six of a new class that NLC has already ordered from the Italian shipyard Fincantieri.

She will initially cruise Europe and then move to the US to sail from Florida and Texas ports in the Caribbean later this year.

One of the particularities of Prima is that it will have a three-story go-kart track, the largest on board a cruise ship. (AND)