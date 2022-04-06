Kate Winslet meets Leonardo DiCaprio after three years and won’t stop crying

If there is something that is clear Kate Winslet In these times of uncertainty, it is what happens, what happens will never break his friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio. And it is although more than 24 years have passed since the two filmed the blockbuster Titanic together, the actress and the actor have continued to maintain contact.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Kate revealed that He was recently able to meet again with DiCaprio after almost three years unable to see each other due to the strict lockdowns imposed by Covid. And just like the tragic ending of the James Cameron movie, the reunion was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t stop crying,” the 46-year-old actress acknowledged. I’ve known him for half my life! she added.

Winslet met DiCaprio in the 90s when they brought Rose and Jack to life in Titanic. Then in 2008, They worked together again on the film Revolutionary Road.by Sam Mendes (Kate’s ex), playing a married couple struggling with their relationship.

Looking back on the film that first brought them together, Winslet reflected, “I turned 21 on that shoot and Leo turned 22.” They were very young and just buildingwith solid steps, his career in Hollywood.

“It wasn’t nice for any of us, but we were all together,” he recalled of the grueling Titanic filming schedule, jokingly noting that DiCaprio “had a lot more days off” than she did.

“I guess I was raised to be grateful and just move on. I didn’t feel like I had the right to feel miserable, and if I had been, I certainly wouldn’t have told a journalist.” is nominated in the category of Best Actress for a limited series or movie for television, for the Golden Globes 2022 for his performance in Mare of Eastown (HBO).