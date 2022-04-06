Kate Winslet is Mary Anning, the first recognized paleontologist in history, in ‘Ammonite’

In his second film, Francis Lee once again focuses on forbidden homosexual love. The protagonist of it is Kate Winslet, who plays Mary Anning (Lyme Regis, May 21, 1799-March 9, 1847), the first recognized paleontologist, who was also a fossil collector and dealer, and went down in history for her important finds from the Jurassic period on the coast of the English town of Lyme Regis, where he lived, according to the film, with his mother. However, and although Dickens wrote a biography about her, the machismo and classism prevailing in the 19th century prevented Anning from participating in it and being recognized in the British scientific community that was contemporary to her, and which was dominated by wealthy Anglican gentlemen.

At Lyme Regis, frequent storms eroded limestone and shale, revealing remains of shells, extinct creatures and other unidentified items. Tourists, who accounted for a large part of the contributions to the local economy, bought these stones as souvenirs, even without being very aware of the history they revealed, that they were buying prehistoric sea creatures from 200 million years before. Anning, fatherless since she was 11 years old, began collecting stones as a hobby as a child, and she ended up setting up a fossil store to survive with her mother. She was self-taught, making important discoveries like the first complete Plesiosaur skeleton, which drew record crowds to the British Museum.

Lee introduces us to the austere, resigned and lonely life of the scientist, which is altered when one of those condescending scientists, the geologist and naturalist Roderick Murchison (James McArdle), shows up at her door with a large wad of cash to request paleontology research classes from Anning. He is accompanied by Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), his grieving wife, who is recovering from a recent miscarriage. In the film (it is not so clear in real life, although letters between the two are preserved), Anning and Charlote will start a homosexual and, of course, clandestine relationship, in the light of the gas lamps of Anning’s modest house, and in contrast to the wild maritime landscape that surrounds them.

Charlotte Murchison also ended up being a prestigious geologist. She collaborated with her husband on several of her explorations.