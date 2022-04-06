Karol G’s sister blew up the net with her stunning curves

Karol G, a 31-year-old singer and songwriter, is one of the most important artists in the world since, with her career, she has managed to conquer Latin music. La Bichota, in addition to captivating everyone with her beauty, has a sister who lights up social networks with each publication. Is about Catherine Giraldothe half sister of Karol G.

Carol G, will make her television debut starring in the Netflix series ‘Griselda’, which will be played by Sofía Vergara. The 49-year-old Colombian will put herself in the shoes of the famous “Black Widow” and Bichota will be part of it and where she will have six episodes. Days ago, Sofia made headlines for having imitated the look of her friend where she can be seen wearing a pink bikini and blue hair.

Karol G. Source @karolg

Khaterine Giraldo, is Karol G’s half-sister and is 28 years old. Currently, she has already surpassed 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she can be seen posting her beauty. She stands out as a content creator, stylist, model, professional colorist, and businesswoman. Khaterine, she is the daughter of Guillermo Giraldo, better known as ‘Papá G’. Some time ago, Karol G’s father said that her relationship with her daughters was affected by various situations that occurred after the death of his mother.

However, the relationship between Carol G and her sister is not in close contact but only admires her for everything she does with her artistic career. In addition, she added that she did not seek to get closer to Bichota for economic reasons, but rather emotionally. Also, she was in charge of explaining that everything she has achieved has been due to her effort and dedication.

Catherine Giraldo. Source @katheringiraldo19

On her Instagram account, Karol G’s sister, Khaterine Giraldo, lit up social networks through a sensual post. The 28-year-old model wore her figure and fell in love with all her followers. The post exceeded 4 thousand likes, had thousands of comments and ended up stealing all eyes.