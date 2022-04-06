Karol G vs Sofía Vergara: the car behind the “bichotas”

Karol G together with the beautiful Sofía Vergara, will soon make her debut on Netflix screens with the series “Griselda”, but there is a luxurious car in common that, according to their fans, turns them into double bugs. Keep reading and find out everything.

Carol G vs Sofia Vergara were a trend a few days ago, because the Colombian singer will test her acting talent for the first time in the miniseries of Netflix call “Griselda”, event that has all its fans with a million emotions.

Regarding the new television project, the actress Sofia VergaraShe is the protagonist of the story who will share credits with her countrywoman and interpreter of the theme “Mommy”, publishing on social networks the special meeting with the cast that promises to be a success.

The images with the novelty that is causing a furor among the fans of both stars went viralfollowed by the different original poses in the photographs that mixed with the artistic talent, generates in the fans the anxiety that they finish the recordings and enjoy its premiere.

Sofía Vergara and Karol G in the sharing of the cast of Netflix’s “Griselda”

On the other hand, taking into account the beautiful friendship that the celebrities maintain in this incredible opportunity, many found a common detail that they keep Carol G and Sofia Vergara as far as cars are concerned, coinciding in a particular brand that the former of Anuel AA called at the time “Makinón”.

It is the luxurious Ferrari 812 GTS that is around 400,000 dollars, spectacular ship with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, power of 789 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in humble 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h.

Karol G with her brand new Ferari

Notably said gift, made it a reality after 14 years of musical career whereby “he got bored of the jeepeta and took out his makinón”, just as he described in the caption of his photo showing off the car with the blue look that is his favorite.

For its part, Sofia Vergara He also boasted of his ferrari a few years ago, posing in spectacular clothes that made her a goddess behind the wheel with a small top and impressive miniskirt, which makes the two stars doubly “Bichotas”.

+ Watch the video of how Karol G drives his Ferrari “Makinón”: