Karol G plays in bed with her friend and shows off her big mouth on Instagram

While Carol G is in the Canary Islands working on his new project, he plays in bed with his best friend Daiky Gamboa and they also show off their big mouths and huge big eyes in Instagram. But it turns out that this is nothing more than a simple filter that enlarges those parts of the body.

In the first instance, Karol G’s friend is seen shirtless and then Karol G is seen next to him on the bed. But the funniest thing is that they used a filter that deforms their eyes and face. Despite the fun, they were activated to the bichota the new alarms of a possible romance. However, this will not happen with Daiky Gamboa. Not only is your best friend but he is also its artistic director. If you remember correctly, it was the same one with which she arrived holding hands at an NBA game.

On multiple occasions they are seen together dancing, doing choreographies and even supporting her when the bichota It is coming down. This could be seen in the recent visit of Carol G to his native Colombia. There she visited a maximum security women’s prison, El Buen Pastor. At one point, the reggaeton singer broke down with emotion and her best friend was there to lift him up and give him the strength to move on.

The same thing happened with a foundation of women who are in charge of caring for children with cancer. TO Carol G It moved her so much that just a few days ago she gave all of her shoes crocs and they were excited and wore them as a lot of style. This not only demonstrates the power of Karol G in music but also the good heart that the Colombian has.

As for heart issues, he has already broken up with the singer for more than a year. Anuel AA. This one already lives with his girlfriend, the explosive Dominican and trap singer, Yailin The Most Viral. Carol G has been related to pheid, but so far neither of them has denied or affirmed such an assertion. Let us remember that Karol G is carrying a message of female empowerment and also prints strength when it comes to ensuring that: “Women do not need anyone to achieve their goals and alone they can do everything”.

fans of Carol G They are waiting for the premiere of “Un Viaje” which they have just recorded in collaboration and which has already been confirmed to come out this week. Also continues in the recordings of “Griselda” the series of Netflix in which he acts with Sofia Vergara and that tells the story of one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in the world.

