Jurassic World Dominion: what are the 13 dinosaurs that will appear in the film

The spectacular trailer Jurassic World Dominion revived the “dino mania” of fans of the saga, who have an unavoidable date in theaters on June 2. And it is that the advance, in addition to giving fans the long-awaited meeting between Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) with the protagonists of the original saga, Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum ) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill), also featured quite a handful of impressive dinosaurs including some new species.

The plot of the new installment of the franchise will take place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs returned, free and totally uncontrolled, to roam the Earth. But, as the trailer showed, the balance in the coexistence between humans and the most fearsome beings of creation is very fragile and it will soon be determined who is the dominant species on the planet. What will be the 13 dinosaurs that will appear in the film?

Parasaurolophus

“It is not the first time that these herbivorous creatures appear in the saga, since they could be seen previously in Jurassic Park: The Lost World and in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The beginning of the trailer shows Owen Grady, Chris Pratt’s character, riding a horse and chasing a herd of Parasaurolophus across the plains.. One of the most striking characteristics of this species is that the protuberances they present are part of their skull and whose function was probably to improve their hearing and communication system.

Apatosaurus

In the trailer, it shows how a crowd of sawmill employees watch in amazement as Apatosaurus emits its mighty bellow. This species can be distinguished from its imposing congeners by its shorter front legs, long tail, and lack of a pronounced snout.

Deinonychus

in the trailer for dominion Several dinosaurs of this species appear, some trying to attack humans and also taking care of their young. However, it should be noted that Within this species there are two types of raptors. The best known, thanks to Blue, Owen’s partner, is the scale. The second is a more natural looking feathered variant. And, despite the fact that both jurassic-park As in Michael Chrichton’s novels they are called Velociraptors, the reality is that they are unequivocally Deinonychus.

Mosasaurus

A gigantic Mosasaurus rises from the raging ocean to gobble up the loot of a fishing boat in the trailer of dominion. So, almost in all probability, it is the same sea lizard that appeared in the previous installments of JurassicWorld. This enormous species is, without a doubt, one of the most dangerous of the new saga, since with its huge jaws it was able to devour the Indominus Rex with a single bite.

t-rex

One of the most terrifying species that appeared throughout the saga is the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. And in the advance of dominionone of the fearsome creatures makes an appearance by breaking into a drive-in movie theater sowing chaos among the audience. A classic example among theropods and carnivores, the bloodthirsty predator lives up to its name as the supreme king of the dinosaurs.

Compsognathus

When Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant meet, a skeleton of this species of small carnivores can be seen in the background, which has already appeared in both Jurassic Park: The Lost World and its sequel as in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Therizinosaurus

This is one of the new species that can be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion and that, as the trailer already revealed, it is a dinosaur with a beak and feathers that, despite being herbivorous, is a particularly wicked specimen as it demonstrates when stalking Claire. Its nature is closely linked to birds of prey, although it uses its claws to reach vegetation instead of using them to hunt prey.

Allosaurus

The advance of dominion showed how a pair of Allosaurs running around in the center of a city almost caught Owen in their powerful jaws. These bipedal predators, who had already appeared in previous installments of Jurassic World and that can be seen as a smaller version of the feared Tyrannosaurus, they have among their most visible characteristics in addition to their size, some protuberances on their heads that resemble small horns.

Quetzalcoatlus

The advance of dominion offered a glimpse into yet another previously unseen species within the franchise. The huge Quetzalcoatlus, a species that would make other aerial reptiles pale and that in the trailer rushed to destroy the plane in which Owen and Claire travel. However, the DNA of these creatures does not properly reveal them as dinosaurs. Despite them, they are as formidable as terrifying predators.

pteranodon

During the brutal attack on Owen and Claire’s plane by the Quetzalcoatlus, the huge predator is accompanied by a flock of relentless pteranodons. And while they are considerably smaller, their size doesn’t make them any less dangerous in the air. This species, whose most outstanding characteristics are the crest on its head and its lance-shaped beak, appeared in all installments of the saga.

Dilophosaurus

During the advance of dominion, Claire suffers in her own flesh a face-to-face encounter with a dilophosaurus, whose species incorporates a colorful and striking crest that runs through its body from the head and ends in the tail.. This specimen that has not been seen since jurassic-parkbecame very popular for spitting a corrosive and deadly acid. Although this ability is nothing more than a mere invention devised for the 1993 movie and it is quite unlikely that it expelled an acid-like poison, it could be a poisonous species. Another of the details of which there is no record is that fossils were found that evidence the colorful crests that this species incorporates.

Nasutoceratops

Despite bearing similarities to Triceratops, one of their distinguishing features is the lack of a nose-mounted horn and they are presumably more warlike than their herbaceous nature suggests, since a group of Nasutoceratops appear in the trailer of dominion stampeding launching armored vehicles with their horns. Belonging to the species of ceratopsians, these dinosaurs did not appear in any installment of Jurassic World so far.

gigantosaurus

In the final stretch of the trailer Jurassic World Dominion, makes an appearance an enormous theropod that approaches towards the protagonists. This species had only been seen in the prologue of the film and in which it stood up to an imposing T-Rex, which it defeated during its fierce fight. Although its appearance is more fierce and impressive, it is unknown what the full powers of the Gigantosaurus are or what its appearance in the new installment of the franchise may mean. However, it stands to reason that after defeating a T-Rex, he would be the biggest and scariest of all his fellow dinosaurs in dominion.