Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard will be broadcast on television

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They separated in 2016 and began a tough legal battle when the actress claimed that she had been mistreated by the interpreter. The confrontation intensified as a result of an article that Heard published in 2018 in The Washington Post in which, without specifically mentioning her ex-husband, she gave her testimony as a victim of abuse. After the publication of the text, Depp denounced her ex-wife for defamation, a trial that has now been revealed that can be followed on television.

ComicBook has announced that the trial will be broadcast on the US network Court TV.

High-profile court cases create a lot of buzz, and it can be hard for viewers to cut through these distractions and get a clear sense of the facts, but that’s where we come in. Between the camera directly in the courtroom and our team of top-tier talent, Court TV will be the true source for an unbiased and balanced perspective of the trial as it unfolds,” said Ethan Nelson, interim director of Court TV, in a statement. .

The lawsuit for 50 million dollars filed by Depp has suffered several postponements since the actor presented it in March 2019, but finally the trial is scheduled for next Monday, April 11.

Mr. Depp never abused Mrs. Heard. His allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and boost her career,” the lawsuit states.

TMZ already announced that Numerous Hollywood figures will have to testify at the trial. The publication named James Franco and Elon Musk, who allegedly had an affair with Heard while she was married to Depp; Ellen Barkin or Paul Bettany.

It should be noted that in November 2020 Depp lost libel trial against The Sun, a newspaper that accused the actor of being a “wife beater”. This decision had serious consequences for Depp’s career, who had to abandon his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

