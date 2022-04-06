Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard; when and where to watch live

Digital Millennium and DPA

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They were married in Los Angeles in 2015, A year later she filed for divorce and it ended in 2017; however, in 2018 The Sun published an article in which he called “beating husband” to the actorthis after a series of accusations What did the actress do against her ex-partner? for abuse.

Since then, the former couple began a harsh legal battle, which intensified as a result of the article that Heard denounced, without specifically mentioning her ex-husband, have been a victim of abuse. After the publication of the text, Depp sued the actress for defamationthe trial continues and this Wednesday it was revealed that it can be followed on television.

​The lawsuit for 50 million dollars filed by Depp has suffered several postponements since the actor presented it in March 2019, but finally the trial is scheduled to take place in a few days.

“Mr Depp never abused Ms Heard. His accusations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and jump-start her career,” the lawsuit states.

When and where to see the trial of Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp

ComicBook has announced that the The trial will be broadcast on the US network Court TV. you can tune in the live broadcast next Monday, April 11 at the following link.

“Court cases that are very high-profile create a lot of buzz, and it can be hard for viewers to cut through these distractions and get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in. Between the camera right in the courtroom and our team of top-tier talent, Court TV will be the true source for an unbiased and balanced perspective of the trial as it unfolds,” Ethan Nelson, interim director of Court TV, said in a statement.

James Franco and Elon Musk, in trial of Depp vs Heard

TMZ He has already announced that numerous Hollywood figures will have to testify at the trial. The publication named James Franco and Elon Muskwho allegedly had an affair with Heard while she was married to Depp; Ellen Barkin or Paul Bettany.

It should be noted that in November 2020 Depp lost the defamation trial against The Suna newspaper that accused the actor of being a “wife beater”. This setback had serious consequences for Depp’s career, who had to abandon his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

