Johnny Depp: From a $400,000 Porsche 911 Carrera to this…

April 06, 2022 11:36 a.m.

John Christopher Depp II (1963) is a name unknown to the public. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is one of the most recognized in the world of cinema… and perhaps of music. Since its appearance in “Edward: Scissorhands”the 58-year-old actor has become one of the most sought-after faces in the Hollywood mecca.

With his starring role as Jack Sparrow in the trilogy of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, a saga that exceeded 3 billion dollars at the box office worldwide, Depp crossed the threshold of the stars to become a legend. Also, thanks to the role of the wayward pirate, He received a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

A lesser known aspect of Depp is his participation in the band “Hollywood Vampires”, where he works as a guitarist. Since he was a child he felt a great attraction for music and fully immersed himself in this American band founded in 2015 and that pays tribute to the rock stars of the 80s.

1959 Chevy Corvette

Besides movies and music, Depp’s other passion points to cars. In fact, one of his most prized possessions is a Porsche 911 Carrera S whose value amounts to 400 thousand dollars. This machine from the German manufacturer is another nod from Johnny to his predilection for the 1980s: the Carrera S of our beloved Jack Sparrow dates back to those years.

Johnny Depp’s Porsche Carrera

However, and typical of the multifaceted character of this actor, in his exclusive garage we also find a classic that has nothing to do with the Porsche. We talk about a Chevrolet Corvette from 1959 dating from the first generation of this jewel of the North American manufacturer. This ‘almost’ collectible is worth $60,000.

