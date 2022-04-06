Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial Will Stream Free – Movie News

It is common to make a plan with your friends and family to watch a football game, an afternoon of movies or binge-watch a series, but… what about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? This will happen and it will be completely free.

The legal problems between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached a new level and we are not talking about the stratospheric demand that the protagonist of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom faced by the amount of 50 million dollars after writing an article Washington Postwhere, according to the actress, recounted the violent acts he suffered while having a love relationship with Depp.

In a dramatic twist, the trial will be broadcast live and completely free on April 11 through Court TV, a multiplatform channel that you can access from any device connected to the internet. According to Ethan Nelson, acting director of the network, its objective is to provide the public with a clear and impartial signal.

The defamation trial will be broadcast live and completely free on April 11.



“High-profile court cases like this often create a lot of noise and it can be difficult for viewers to cut through these distractions. to get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” Nelson said.

The time Selena Quintanilla participated in a movie with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando

He added, “Between the camera feed straight from the courtroom and our lineup of top-notch talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, on-the-spot perspective on the trial as it unfolds“.

It will be through the Court TV platform where you can see the trial.



Divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It took place in May 2016 and since then, the two Hollywood stars have not stopped attending court for multiple lawsuits and investigations.. The most current dates back to 2019, the year in which Heard published said article. This caused Depp to file a libel suit in the amount of $50 million as compensation.

The Mexican Johnny Depp does exist and will act in the Mexican telenovela ‘Mi fortuna es amarte’ with Fernanda Urdapilleta

In response, Amber Heard responded with a $100 million counterclaim, according to a report from TMZ. On April 11, the trial will be held, which will be attended by other actors to give their testimony: James Franco, Paul Bettany and even the technology tycoon Elon Musk, who claimed to have had some love affairs with the accused. Now tell us something: do you plan to watch the trial on Court TV?