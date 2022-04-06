Jim Carrey, Bruce Willis and other artists who said goodbye to cinema

Hollywood (United States), 03/27/2022.- ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is performed during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (United States) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

Being a Hollywood star will always be harder than many think. Some even prefer to take sabbaticals and then come back with a project and disappear. But others did decide to say goodbye to the red carpets and the cameras to dedicate themselves to their personal and family life.

The Hollywood celebrities that we will mention below, made the decision to retire to dedicate more time to other priorities that appeared throughout their lives.

Celebrities who came out of Hollywood

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress is the first on the list. In 2021, the newspaper dailymail, assured that the artist made the decision to “put her career to sleep”. She will therefore not be accepting any new roles or projects in the near future.

“Emma has decided to go underground with Leo. They both prefer to stay hidden. She probably wants to start a family, ”said her agent on that occasion, to the newspaper.

Cameron Diaz

The sexy actress, starring in ‘The mask’ and praised for her role in ‘Loco por Mary’, she managed to keep her career booming for many years. However, in 2014 and after the premiere of ‘Annie’, the actress spoke of her desire to take a break from the industry.

It was in 2018 when, tired of travel, paparazzi and so much exposure, she retired completely.

Eve Mendes

More than 7 years ago, the American actress of Cuban descent retired from public life. In an interview given 2 years ago, the actress made it clear that falling in love with actor Ryan Gosling changed her perspective on life.

“Being a mother was the last thing on my mind, but right now I feel more ambition at home than at work.”

jack gleeson

The actor who played the role of Joffrey, in Game of Thrones, He decided to say goodbye to the big screen, once his character died in the famous series. According to what was said by international media, the actor decided to found a small theater company in Ireland and is now dedicated to it.

At the moment, it is not known if there is a possibility of a return to the big screen. However, his character still generates memories and comments among fans of the series.

Daniel Day-Lewis

The three-time Oscar winner was one of the actors who most surprised with his decision. In 2018 and after filming Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, he announced his retirement.

In order to return to England and dedicate himself to carpentry and his personal life, Lewis assured that they will not see him return to Hollywood or any project related to acting.

Jessica Biel

Although so far, the actress has not said that her retirement is final, she has not acted for 5 years. Her last job was in 2019, in a Facebook series called limetown that was cancelled.

In 2017 he participated in a series called Shock and Awe and in the tv series The Sinner of the same year. However, she has so far turned down two leading roles in order to have time for her family.