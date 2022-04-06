Jennifer López: this is how Ben Affleck’s girlfriend drives after 25 years without touching the wheel

Jennifer López is one of the most extraordinary celebrities of the moment, in addition to having an attractive collection of cars in her garage where she always travels with her driver, but after two decades she decided to do it herself. Ella Buckle up, take a deep breath and watch JLo ride behind the wheel!

April 01, 2022 9:54 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most multifaceted stars of the show, fulfilling several roles as a mother, businesswoman, singer and actress, harmoniously balancing each of themto the point that fans wonder how he does everything at the same time.

It should be noted that the beautiful bride of Ben Affleckprojects an extraordinary mastery on stage that leads her to be successful in her undertakings, with the added value of posing as cover of important international magazines and being the main image of recognized beauty brands.

In the same way, everything together adds up to impressive millionaire sums of income that have allowed him to acquire a fantastic car collection, that any fan of the automotive world would want.

Jennifer Lopez in her luxury car

However, the “Diva from the Bronx” always has a driver by his side 24 hours a day, spending more than 25 years without touching the wheel probably forgetting how to drive, but there was a special occasion when she turned 50 where she was recorded in her new car in full gear.

the event where Jennifer Lopez began his adventure on wheels after two decades, he went with Alex Rodriguez when he gave her a Porsche 911 GTS news that went viral on social networks, as she was excited and at the same time worried about not knowing if she would remember how to travel behind the wheel.

Jennifer Lopez with her new car

+ Watch the video where Jennifer Lopez drives a car for the first time, after 25 years without doing it: